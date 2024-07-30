The Central Railway officials dismissed the incident in one line after it was rectified saying that there was a signal failure and was put right at 3:16 pm

Commuters waiting for train at Sion station on Tuesday afternoon. Pic/Sanjana Deshpande

Hundreds of commuters were forced to walk the tracks following a signal failure at CSMT leading to detention of trains entering CSMT all the way till Byculla. There were no official updates or information on the issue, leading to further confusion among commuters.

The Central Railway officials dismissed the incident in one line after it was rectified saying that there was a signal failure and was put right at 3:16 pm.

"There was no way for commuters to know what was wrong. We waited for quite some time before jumping on tracks. In this age of communication, the railways still do not have a way to communicate real-time updates inside the train," a commuter Mohanan Raji said.

The railways social media accounts are only being used to promote the government and other useless things. A timely update for commuters would do wonders," another commuter Rakshit Doshi added.

Local trains lined up between Byculla and CSMT due to signal failure. Commuters forced to walk tracks. No timely information or updates on the issue. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/bZJBY9PZsU — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) July 30, 2024

