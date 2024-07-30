Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Commuters suffer walk tracks as CR goes mum on signal failure

Mumbai: Commuters suffer, walk tracks as CR goes mum on signal failure

Updated on: 30 July,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Central Railway officials dismissed the incident in one  line after it was rectified saying that there was a signal failure and was put right at 3:16 pm

Mumbai: Commuters suffer, walk tracks as CR goes mum on signal failure

Commuters waiting for train at Sion station on Tuesday afternoon. Pic/Sanjana Deshpande

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Commuters suffer, walk tracks as CR goes mum on signal failure
x
00:00

Hundreds of commuters were forced to walk the tracks following a signal failure at CSMT leading to detention of trains entering CSMT all the way till Byculla. There were no official updates or information on the issue, leading to further confusion among commuters.


The Central Railway officials dismissed the incident in one  line after it was rectified saying that there was a signal failure and was put right at 3:16 pm. 



"There was no way for commuters to know what was wrong. We waited for quite some time before jumping on tracks. In this age of communication, the railways still do not have a way to communicate real-time updates inside the train," a commuter Mohanan Raji said.


The railways social media accounts are only being used to promote the government and other useless things. A timely update for commuters would do wonders," another commuter Rakshit Doshi added.

Further details will be updates.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai news central railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK