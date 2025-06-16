India will conduct its 16th national census in 2027, marking the first time caste enumeration will be included since 2011. The census will officially commence on March 1, 2027, for most of the country, while snow-bound regions like Ladakh and parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will begin earlier

The government on Monday issued a notification for conducting India's 16th census, including caste enumeration, in 2027. This exercise comes 16 years after the last such undertaking in 2011.

The census will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh, and March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country, the notification stated. "The reference date for the said census shall be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union Territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," it specified. For Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026.

This massive exercise, aimed at providing population-related data from across the country, will be conducted by approximately 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries, all equipped with digital devices. A government statement confirmed that caste enumeration will also be part of this census. The provision of self-enumeration will also be made available to the public.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the preparations for the census with Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and other senior officials on Sunday.

The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase one, the Houselisting Operation (HLO), will involve collecting data on housing conditions, assets, and amenities of each household. Subsequently, in the second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

This is the 16th census since the exercise began and the eighth after India's Independence, a government statement highlighted. Very stringent data security measures will be implemented to ensure data security during collection, transmission, and storage.

