Line of Actual Control face-off still tense in eastern Ladakh

Army chief says Ladakh situation stable but not normal amid China standoff

General was speaking at a curtain raiser event on the Chanakya Defence Dialogue. Representation pic

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is stable but sensitive and not normal, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday on the dragging military standoff between China and India in the region. Though a “positive signalling” is coming out from the diplomatic talks between two sides on resolution of the row, the execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground, he said.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff

Diwivedi was speaking at an event on the Chanakya Defence Dialogue. India and China held two rounds of diplomatic talks in July and August with an aim to find an early resolution of outstanding issues in their standoff. “The positive signalling is coming from diplomatic side, but what we need to understand (is that) the diplomatic side gives options and possibilities,” he said.

“But when it comes to the execution on ground, when it relates to ground per se; it is dependent on the military commanders on both sides to take those decisions,” the Army Chief said. “The situation is stable, but it is not normal and it’s sensitive. If that be the case what are we wanting. We are wanting that the situation that was there pre April 2020 should be restored,” he added.

