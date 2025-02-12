Breaking News
Shab-e-Barat 2025: Western Railway to run special Mumbai local trains for passengers, check details

Updated on: 12 February,2025 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The WR on Monday said that it will run two extra special local trains on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat during the intervening night of February 13th and 14th

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that it will run special Mumbai local train services for passengers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat 2025 in city.


The WR on Monday said that it will run two extra special local trains on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat during the intervening night of February 13th and 14th. 


In an official statement, the Western Railway said, to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat, Western Railway will run two extra special Slow trains during the intervening night of 13th /14th February 2025, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.


It said that the Churchgate – Virar Special local (Spl – 1) will depart Churchgate at 02:35 hrs and reach Virar at 04:15 hrs on 14th February, 2025.

Similarly, the Virar - Churchgate Special local (Spl – 2) will depart Virar at 01:42 hrs and reach Churchgate at 03:22 hrs on 14th February, 2025. Both the locals will halt at all stations, the Western Railway said.

Shab-e-Barat holds great spiritual significance in Islam

Shab-e-Barat is also referred to as the 'Night of Forgiveness,' is a significant Islamic observance that occurs on the 15th night of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The night is dedicated to prayer, reflection, and seeking forgiveness from Allah.

In 2025, Shab-e-Barat will be observed from the evening of Thursday, February 13, 2025, to the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar.

On this night, Muslims engage in special night prayers (Nawafil), recite the Quran, seek forgiveness (Tawbah), perform Zikr, visit cemeteries to pray for the deceased, and give charity to the less fortunate.

Many people also observe a voluntary fast the following day.

On the sacred night, people gather in mosques to offer prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah.

Many people also visit the graves of their loved ones to pray on their behalf.

Acts of charity, such as distributing food and money to the underprivileged, are also an integral part of the observance.

Shab-e-Barat is said to be a night of deep spiritual reflection, worship, and divine blessings. Millions of Muslims across the world prepare for prayers, fasting, and seeking mercy.

