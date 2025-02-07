Western Railway will conduct a 13-hour Jumbo block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations on 9th February, 2025, disrupting Fast line services and requiring some trains to be cancelled or altered

Western Railway (WR) will undertake a significant maintenance operation on the UP and DOWN Fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations on the night of 8th and 9th February, 2025. The extensive work, scheduled from 22:00 hrs on Friday, 8th February, to 11:00 hrs on Saturday, 9th February, will require a Jumbo Block of 13 hours, resulting in considerable disruptions for passengers.

During this period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be diverted onto the Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. In addition to the line changes, several suburban trains are expected to be cancelled. Furthermore, a number of trains originating from Churchgate will be short terminated or reversed from Bandra and Dadar stations, affecting commuters' travel plans.

The work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to daily operations.

Block between Virar-Vaitarna, Saphale-Kelve Road stations cancelled, says Western Railway

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that the block between Virar-Vaitarna, Saphale-Kelve Road stations that was scheduled to be undertaken on Sunday has been cancelled.

The Western Railway said that it is hereby notified that the block scheduled to be undertaken on Sunday, 9th February, 2025 between Virar and Vaitarna and Saphale and Kelve Road for launching PSC slabs and girders has been cancelled.

"All affected trains as notified earlier will run as per the scheduled timings," said the Western Railway.

Earlier, the Western Railway had said that the block would be implemented for six-hours from five-and-a-half hours from 1.40 am to 7.10 am on February 9. It will be undertaken on the Up and Down Main Lines owing to which few trains will be affected.

According to the information given by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the following trains were to be affected on February 9:

Trains cancelled

Train No 93001 Virar–Dahanu Road departing from Virar at 4.50 am on February 9

Train No 93006 Dahanu Road–Churchgate departing from Dahanu Road at 7 am on February 9

Train No 90963 Churchgate–Nallasopara departing from Churchgate at 10.05 pm on February 9

Train No 93003 Virar–Dahanu Road departing from Virar at 5.35 am on February 9

Train No 93008 Dahanu Road–Churchgate departing from Dahanu Road at 7.10 am on February 9

Train No 90403 Churchgate–Nallasopara departing from Churchgate at 11.33 am on February 9

Train No 93005 Churchgate–Dahanu Road departing from Churchgate at 5.03 am on February 9

Train No 93010 Dahanu Road–Borivali departing from Dahanu Road at 8.35 am on February 9

Train No 90344 Borivali–Churchgate departing from Borivali at 10.22 am on February 9

Train No 69143 Virar–Sanjan Passenger on February 9

Train No 61001 Boisar–Vasai Road Passenger on February 9

Short-termination/partial cancellation of train journey commencing on February 9

Train No 69140 Surat–Virar Passenger will short-terminate at Palghar and get partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar on February 8.

Train No 19101 Virar–Bharuch Passenger will short-originate ex Palghar and partially cancel between Virar and Palghar.

Train No 69164 Dahanu Road-Panvel will short originate from Vasai Road and will get partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vasai Road.