Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiling Budget 2025

Unveiling Budget 2025 railway allocations for Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the state had been allocated a sum of Rs 23,778 crore, which has been one of the highest.

Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while highlighting a series of major projects that will benefit the state, especially the Mumbai suburban railway network.

Mumbai suburban railway is soon getting new design trains. The minister was hinting at the 238 air-conditioned trains that have been in the pipeline.

The new trains will provide a modern and more comfortable experience for millions of commuters in the city.

The railway network in Mumbai will see an increase of 300 more services in the near future, easing overcrowding and improving connectivity.

Vaishnaw also mentioned the progress of "Kavach," an advanced train protection system being implemented across a 15,000 km stretch of the railway network to enhance safety. This initiative aims to prevent accidents and improve the overall security of railway operations.

The Central and Western Railways in Mumbai are upgrading terminal station capacities, including those of Mumbai Central, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Vasai, CSMT, Parel, Kurla LTT, Kalyan and Panvel.

Some of the prominent railway projects include:

CSMT - Kurla 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-II) (Central Railways)

Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th Line (MUTP-II) (Western Railways)

Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali (MUTP-IIIA) (Western Railways)

Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-IIIA) (MRVC)

Virar-Dahanu Road 3rd & 4th Line (MUTP-III) (MRVC)

Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor (MUTP-III)

Airoli-Kalwa Elevated Suburban Corridor (MUTP-III)

Other major improvements include the Kalyan-Asangaon 4th Line, Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd and 4th Lines, and the Kalyan-Kasara 3rd Line, which are all part of ongoing efforts to reduce congestion and improve rail services for the growing population.

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Saturday said that the Budget 2025-26 maintained the government's continuous push to improve Railways by allocating Rs 2.52 lakh crore to the Indian Railways.

The government has approved projects such as manufacturing 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail and 17,500 general non AC coaches in next two to three years time, Ashwini Vaishnaw had told the press.