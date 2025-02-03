The bookings for special train on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC website, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Central Railway to run one way special train between Mumbai-Nagpur x 00:00

Central Railway on Monday said that it will run a one way special train from CSMT Mumbai-Nagpur to clear the extra rush of passengers, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of the train service are as under-



02139 will depart from CSMT at 00.20 hrs on 04.02.2025 and arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day (1 trip)



Halts: Dadar,Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad,Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: Two AC 1st cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier ,Two AC-2 Tier cum 3 Tier , 9 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Van.

"Bookings for special train no.02139 on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC website," the statement said.

CR to run unreserved special trains between New Amravati and Veer on occasion of Dharatirth Gadkot Mohim 2025

Meanwhile, in an another announcement, the Central Railway said that it is set to run Unreserved Special Trains between New Amravati and Veer on the occasion of Dharatirth Gadkot Mohim 2025.

The CR, in an official statement on Friday said that this decision to run Unreserved Special Trains on the route was for the benefit of passengers.

The details of New Amravati and Veer train timings are as follows:

This proactive approach is aimed at improving the lives of women and children, empowering them socially and economically, and ensuring their safety and well-being across Maharashtra.

01101 special will leave New Amravati at 15.30 hrs on 6.02.2025 and will arrive at Veer at 07.45 hrs next day. (One trip)

01102 special will leave Veer at 22.00 hrs on 11.02.2025 and will arrive at New Amravati at 12.30 hrs next day. (One trip)

Halts for 01101 - Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel and Roha



Composition: 16 General Second Class and 2 second seating cum guard’s brake van.

The Central Railway has advised the passengers note the details and avail these services in the statement. For detailed timings, passengers may visit the website or download NTES App.