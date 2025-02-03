Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to run one way special train between Mumbai Nagpur

Central Railway to run one way special train between Mumbai-Nagpur

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The bookings for special train on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC website, the officials said

Central Railway to run one way special train between Mumbai-Nagpur

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Central Railway to run one way special train between Mumbai-Nagpur
x
00:00

Central Railway on Monday said that it will run a one way special train from CSMT Mumbai-Nagpur to clear the extra rush of passengers, an official statement said.


The details of the train service are as under- 
 
02139 will depart from CSMT at 00.20 hrs on 04.02.2025 and arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day  (1 trip)
 
Halts: Dadar,Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad,Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.


Composition: Two AC 1st cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier ,Two AC-2 Tier cum 3 Tier , 9 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Van.


"Bookings for special train no.02139 on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC website," the statement said.

CR to run unreserved special trains between New Amravati and Veer on occasion of Dharatirth Gadkot Mohim 2025

Meanwhile, in an another announcement, the Central Railway said that it is set to run Unreserved Special Trains between New Amravati and Veer on the occasion of Dharatirth Gadkot Mohim 2025.

The CR, in an official statement on Friday said that this decision to run Unreserved Special Trains on the route was for the benefit of passengers.

The details of New Amravati and Veer train timings are as follows:

This proactive approach is aimed at improving the lives of women and children, empowering them socially and economically, and ensuring their safety and well-being across Maharashtra.

01101 special will leave New Amravati at 15.30 hrs on 6.02.2025 and will arrive at Veer at 07.45 hrs next day. (One trip)

01102 special will leave Veer at 22.00 hrs on 11.02.2025 and will arrive at New Amravati at 12.30 hrs next day. (One trip)

Halts for 01101 - Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel and Roha
 
Composition: 16 General Second Class and 2 second seating cum guard’s brake van.

The Central Railway has advised the passengers note the details and avail these services in the statement. For detailed timings, passengers may visit the website or download NTES App.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai trains Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai maharashtra nagpur India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK