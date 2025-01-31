Suburban services will not be available between Kalyan and Karjat section during the block period, the Central Railway

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Central Railway announces traffic and power blocks for launching of FOB girders between Kalyan and Vangani x 00:00

The Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will conduct special traffic and power blocks for launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) main girders between Kalyan and Vangani on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Central Railway shared the details of the block of its Mumbai Division.

The block will be operated in 3 sections as per details below:

Block Date: - February 1 and 2 (Saturday / Sunday Night)

Block Section:

- UP and DOWN lines between Kalyan and Badlapur (Excluding stations)

- UP and DOWN lines between Ambernath and Vangani (Excluding stations)

- Block Duration: 01:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs (2 hours)

- Work: Erection of 12 meters wide FOB girders (7 nos)

Block Section:

- UP and DOWN lines between Badlapur and Vangani (Excluding stations)

- Duration: 01:30 hrs to 03:00 hrs (01.30 hours)

- Work: Erection of 4 meters wide FOB girders (4 nos)

Block Section:

- UP and DOWN lines between Karjat and Bhivpuri Road (Excluding stations)

- Duration: 02:00 hrs to 03:30 hrs (01.30 hours)

- Work: Erection of 2 composite plate girders

Repercussions due to the Block:

- Diversion of Mail/Express Trains

Following trains will be diverted via Karjat – Panvel and will be given halt at Panvel and Kalyan.

Train no 11020 (Bhubaneshwar - CSMT Konark Express),

Train no 18519 ( Vishakhapatnam – LTT Express),

Train no 12702 (Hyderabad – CSMT Hussainsagar Express),

Train no 11140 (Hosapete – CSMT Express).

Working of Suburban Trains during the block period:

Suburban services will not be available between Kalyan and Karjat section during the block period.

Last Local for Karjat before block - CSMT departure at 23:51 hrs and Karjat arrival at 01:49 hrs

First Local for CSMT after block - Karjat departure at 03:35 hrs and CSMT arrival at 05:56 hrs.

First Local for CSMT after block Ambarnath departure 04:08 hrs and CSMT arrival at 05:50 hrs.

"These maintenance blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.