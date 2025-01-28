Railway officials have assured that services should be normalised by late afternoon; commuters demand action

Commuters on the Central Railway in Mumbai complained of extensive delays in trains during the morning rush hour following a rail fracture near Matunga station.

“There was a rail fracture between Matunga and Dadar stations and the track was given safe by 9:25 am with a caution order for trains to be run at 30kmph. This led to a cascading effect delaying all trains by 10 to 15 minutes,” a CR spokesperson said.

“Trains are getting delayed every day for the last 20 days and the railways must pull up their act,” a commuter at Kurla station said.

Railway officials have assured that services should be normalised by late afternoon.

Suburban, long-distance services disrupted due to track crack at Vaitarna railway station

Commuters on the Western Railway experienced major disruptions on January 21 due to a crack detected on the railway track at Vaitarna railway station.

A crack appeared on the up-line track heading towards Mumbai, affecting long-distance trains approaching the city. As the issue was identified in time, a major accident was averted. The railway administration has undertaken the task of replacing the damaged track.

Long-distance trains from Gujarat have been halted at other railway stations in Palghar district. Currently, trains on the up-line are running at a slow speed.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway said that the Mumbai suburban local trains and long-distance trains were running late by 15-20 minutes due to a technical failure at Vaitarna railway station.

"WR's Mumbai Suburban local trains and long-distance trains entering Mumbai are running late by 15-20 minutes late due to technical failure at Vaitarna Station," Western Railway said in a post on X, while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update.

"A technical failure occurred at Vaitarna on the UP line at 7:30 AM. Operations returned to normal by 8:00 AM. Mail express trains towards Mumbai were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes," the Western Railway CPRO said while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update.

Commuters hit hard on R-Day

Train services on some Central Railway routes were disrupted on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch, causing inconvenience to people heading for Republic Day events and long distance travellers.

Commuters had to walk along the tracks on some of the affected routes and the disruption also led to huge crowds at various stations on the Central Railway suburban network, as per eyewitnesses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is re-building the new east-west link Carnac Bridge between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid railway stations in south Mumbai, after the British-era structure was demolished due to its dilapidated condition.