The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,268 crore were signed during the Latur Investment Summit in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The MoUs with 108 units will generate 2,600 jobs, said Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

While last year's target was Rs 600 crore, the actual investments were above Rs 1200 crore, she said, as per the PTI.

"In order to resolve industry challenges and encourage entrepreneurship, the administration has been holding consistent dialogues with business leaders. This support will continue in the future. Latur has consistently ranked among the top districts in Maharashtra for implementing schemes like the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme," the collector said, according to the PTI.

She urged industries to adopt solar energy solutions extensively and asked banks to simplify lending policies to better support entrepreneurs, the news agency reported.

Maharashtra signs MoU with Russia's ROSATOM to develop thorium-based Small Modular Reactor

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation ROSATOM for the joint development of a thorium-based nuclear reactor.

The agreement was signed at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MoU was signed between Mahagenco and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

According to the terms of the agreement, the collaboration aims to develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactor technology in line with the safety standards set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the state’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ initiative.

The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development of the Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel. All operations under the project will adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the AERB.

A joint working group will be constituted to oversee coordination and research activities related to the project. This group will include representatives from Mahagenco, Rosatom Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance.

“All legal provisions and safety protocols as laid out by the Government of India for nuclear energy will be strictly followed during implementation,” the official statement read.

Senior officials from both India and Russia were present at the signing ceremony. Attendees included Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; Dr Shriekar Pardeshi, Secretary; Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA; Sanjay Khandare, Acting Additional Chief Secretary (Energy); Russian Federation’s Consul General in Mumbai, Ivan V. Fetisov; Yuri A. Lysenko, Counselor from the Russian Embassy; Alexandre Volgin, Director of Projects (South and South Asia), REP; Dimitry Gumennikov, Project Manager, REP; Abhay Harane, Director (Projects); Atul Sonje, Chief Engineer; Aman Mittal, Joint CEO; Pramod Shinde, Joint Secretary, MITRA; Nitin Jawale, Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; and Kishor Mundargi from Global Technology Alliance.

