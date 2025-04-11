The underground road tunnel project between Orange Gate and Marine Drive is being developed by the MMRDA

Currently, work on tunnel boring, land transfer, and pile foundation is progressing steadily, an official statement said. File Pic

Listen to this article Speed up work on Orange Gate-Marine Drive Double Tunnel Project in south Mumbai, CM Fadnavis tells officials x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked the officials to speed up the work on Orange Gate-Marine Drive Double Tunnel Project, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The underground road tunnel project between Orange Gate and Marine Drive is being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to the statement, CM Fadnavis recently held a review meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to discuss the progress of the Orange Gate-Marine Drive Double Tunnel Project and he directed all departments involved in the project to speed up the work and create a time-bound plan to ensure it is completed on time.

The officials present at the meeting included Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary to the CM Ashwini Bhide, Secretary Srikar Prasad, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Vikram Kumar, it said.

CM Fadnavis said that the tunnel will ease traffic congestion on P. D’Mello Road and provide a seamless connection between the Eastern Freeway and the Atal Setu.

Currently, work on tunnel boring, land transfer, and pile foundation is progressing steadily, the statement said.

The state Chief Minister said that coordination with the traffic department is essential, and necessary technical improvements have already been planned. Upgrades and widening work at S.V. Patel Road and Marine Drive will also be carried out as per schedule, it said.

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to reduce traffic jams in South Mumbai, lower pollution levels, and improve overall traffic discipline. This ambitious project will also support the economic and structural growth of the city. The government plans to complete it by December 2028, it said.

City to get ‘Mumbai One’ smart transport card on lines of London's Oyster permit: CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, in a major step towards integrated public transport, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the launch of a single smart card — ‘Mumbai One’ — designed to work across various modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Modelled on London’s Oyster card, the initiative aims to simplify and streamline the daily commute for millions of Mumbaikars.

CM Fadnavis said that the architecture for the Mumbai One card will be finalised within a month.

“Commuters will be able to use the single card for suburban railway, Metro, Monorail, buses, and even other modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” he said.

He also mentioned that discussions have already been held with the Railway Minister to facilitate onboarding for suburban railways.

“The necessary work will be completed within a month’s time,” CM Fadnavis said.

Speaking about Konkan Railway, CM Fadnavis said that he had requested the railways to merge the Konkan Railway into Indian Railways to improve its finances.