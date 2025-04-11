A specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will also be aimed to showcase the key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra, an official statement said

CM Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Ashwini during a press meet on Friday

Listen to this article CM Fadnavis announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj x 00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced about an upcoming 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official statement said.

CM Fadnavis made the announcement during a joint press conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai along Union Railway Minister Ashwini.

CM Fadnavis unveiled the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour Train by IRCTC.

An official statement said that it will be a specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which aims to showcase the rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra.

"The tour will start from Delhi and travel to iconic heritage, cultural and pilgrimage destinations in Pune, Raigad, Shirdi, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This initiative is not just a journey -- it’s a tribute to the valour, Maharashtrain culture, timeless legacy of Maratha empire and taking blessings at the ancient heritage pilgrimage destinations, CM Fadnavis wrote on X.

🚩 Big news: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & the Glorious Maratha Tour announced for July 2025 by GoI !



Truly thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji for this incredible initiative by Indian Railways called as "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj &… pic.twitter.com/dda69eZSX1 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 11, 2025

The statement further said that the Indian Railways is set to modernise Mumbai’s suburban railway network with a significant boost in infrastructure, technology, and passenger services.

Under the theme “Better Infrastructure, Better Technology, Better Trains”, Vaishnaw and Fadnavis outlined ambitious plans that focus on enhancing capacity, improving commuter experience, and building integrated transport systems, especially for Mumbai’s vast suburban network, it said.

Key announcements and highlights-

- Projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are underway.

- Over 300 kilometers of additional lines are being developed.

- These initiatives are aimed at decongesting existing lines, increasing service frequency, and improving last-mile connectivity.

- Vaishnaw announced the upcoming launch of Kavach 5.0, an advanced indigenous train collision avoidance system:

- Specially tailored for the suburban rail network.

- Will significantly reduce inter-train headway, allowing more trains to run efficiently and safely.

Better Trains

- 238 new air-conditioned suburban rakes to be introduced.

- Designed specifically for Mumbai’s unique commuter needs, these trains will offer a more comfortable and reliable travel experience.

Integrated Transport – Mumbai One Card

CM Fadnavis announced the upcoming launch of the Mumbai One Card, a fully integrated smart card:

- Usable across suburban trains, metro rail, mono-rail, BEST buses, and other public transport.

- A game-changer for seamless travel across the MMR region.

Strategic Rail Projects in Maharashtra

A key highlight was the announcement of the doubling of the Gondia–Ballarshah railway line:

- 240 km corridor at a cost of ₹4,819 crore.

- Enhances connectivity between Vidarbha and Marathwada.

- Strengthens rail links with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, boosting trade and mobility.

Additional Major Projects Include:

- Ajanta–Jalgaon–Jalna New Line – Rs 7,106 crore

- Manmad–Indore New Line – Rs 18,000 crore

- Manmad–Jalgaon 4th Line – Rs 2,700 crore

- Bhusawal–Khandwa 3rd & 4th Lines – Rs 3,500 crore



Station Redevelopment: Amrit Bharat Scheme

- 132 stations in Maharashtra are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

- Part of the national effort targeting 1,300 stations.

- Many stations are nearing completion, significantly upgrading passenger amenities.