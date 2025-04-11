Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > CM Fadnavis announces Glorious Maratha Tour Train aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj

CM Fadnavis announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj

Updated on: 11 April,2025 06:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will also be aimed to showcase the key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra, an official statement said

CM Fadnavis announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj

CM Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Ashwini during a press meet on Friday

Listen to this article
CM Fadnavis announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Shivaji Maharaj
x
00:00

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced about an upcoming 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official statement said.


CM Fadnavis made the announcement during a joint press conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai along Union Railway Minister Ashwini.


CM Fadnavis unveiled the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour Train by IRCTC.


An official statement said that it will be a specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which aims to showcase the rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra.

"The tour will start from Delhi and travel to iconic heritage, cultural and pilgrimage destinations in Pune, Raigad, Shirdi, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This initiative is not just a journey -- it’s a tribute to the valour, Maharashtrain culture, timeless legacy of Maratha empire and taking blessings at the ancient heritage pilgrimage destinations, CM Fadnavis wrote on X.

The statement further said that the Indian Railways is set to modernise Mumbai’s suburban railway network with a significant boost in infrastructure, technology, and passenger services.

Under the theme “Better Infrastructure, Better Technology, Better Trains”, Vaishnaw and Fadnavis outlined ambitious plans that focus on enhancing capacity, improving commuter experience, and building integrated transport systems, especially for Mumbai’s vast suburban network, it said.

Key announcements and highlights-

- Projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are underway.

- Over 300 kilometers of additional lines are being developed.

- These initiatives are aimed at decongesting existing lines, increasing service frequency, and improving last-mile connectivity.

- Vaishnaw announced the upcoming launch of Kavach 5.0, an advanced indigenous train collision avoidance system:

-  Specially tailored for the suburban rail network.

-  Will significantly reduce inter-train headway, allowing more trains to run efficiently and safely.

Better Trains

- 238 new air-conditioned suburban rakes to be introduced.

- Designed specifically for Mumbai’s unique commuter needs, these trains will offer a more comfortable and reliable travel experience.

Integrated Transport – Mumbai One Card

CM Fadnavis announced the upcoming launch of the Mumbai One Card, a fully integrated smart card:

- Usable across suburban trains, metro rail, mono-rail, BEST buses, and other public transport.

- A game-changer for seamless travel across the MMR region.

Strategic Rail Projects in Maharashtra

A key highlight was the announcement of the doubling of the Gondia–Ballarshah railway line:

-  240 km corridor at a cost of ₹4,819 crore.

-  Enhances connectivity between Vidarbha and Marathwada.

-  Strengthens rail links with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, boosting trade and mobility.

Additional Major Projects Include:

- Ajanta–Jalgaon–Jalna New Line – Rs 7,106 crore

- Manmad–Indore New Line – Rs 18,000 crore

- Manmad–Jalgaon 4th Line – Rs 2,700 crore

- Bhusawal–Khandwa 3rd & 4th Lines – Rs 3,500 crore

Station Redevelopment: Amrit Bharat Scheme

- 132 stations in Maharashtra are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

- Part of the national effort targeting 1,300 stations.

- Many stations are nearing completion, significantly upgrading passenger amenities.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis shivaji maharaj mumbai news mumbai trains mumbai local train indian railways India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK