Updated on: 11 April,2025 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Commuters will be able to use the single card for suburban railway, Metro, Monorail, buses, and even other modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CM Fadnavis said

CM Fadnavis (above) said that the architecture for the Mumbai One card will be finalised within a month. File Pic

In a major step towards integrated public transport, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the launch of a single smart card — ‘Mumbai One’ — designed to work across various modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.


Modelled on London’s Oyster card, the initiative aims to simplify and streamline the daily commute for millions of Mumbaikars.


CM Fadnavis said that the architecture for the Mumbai One card will be finalised within a month.


“Commuters will be able to use the single card for suburban railway, Metro, Monorail, buses, and even other modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” he said.

He also mentioned that discussions have already been held with the Railway Minister to facilitate onboarding for suburban railways.

“The necessary work will be completed within a month’s time,” CM Fadnavis said.

Speaking about Konkan Railway, CM Fadnavis said that he had requested the railways to merge the Konkan Railway into Indian Railways to improve its finances.

