CM Fadnavis (above) was speaking at the ‘India Global Forum Next 25’ event at the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday presented a roadmap for state's growth over the next five years at ‘India Global Forum Next 25’ event held in Mumbai.

Speaking at the ‘India Global Forum Next 25’ event at the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, CM Fadnavis stated that a balanced development across all regions of Maharashtra was underway.

An official statement said, CM Fadnavis explained that the state is working to create a smooth and efficient ecosystem for investors, ensuring that all areas benefit from progress.

No Shortage of Skilled Workforce in Maharashtra

The statement said that CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra is creating new investment opportunities and supporting the global supply chain. The state is also leading in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. In addition, many major national and international companies are already operating in Maharashtra.

To meet the workforce demands of these industries, a dedicated Skill University is functional, ensuring there is no shortage of skilled manpower in the state. He also highlighted the government’s focus on industries based on green and smart technologies.

MMR to Play Key Role in Trillion-Dollar Economy

It said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will play a significant role in making Maharashtra a USD 3 trillion economy. Alone, the MMR region has the capacity to build a USD 1.5 trillion economy, which is why it is receiving focused attention.

The statement further said, Mumbai is already the FinTech capital, and a “Third Mumbai” is being developed in Navi Mumbai. The new area will include an EduCity and Innovation City. Notably, the EduCity is set to host one of the world’s largest universities, with five universities already in final stages of planning.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is nearing completion, and the Atal Setu (Trans Harbour Link) has significantly improved connectivity to the airport and surrounding areas.

The country’s largest port is being developed at Vadhavan, and it will be connected via the Samruddhi Expressway, facilitating the development of the “Fourth Mumbai” in that region, the CM added.

Focus on Rural and Regional Development

Alongside the development of the MMR, equal emphasis is being placed on rural and underdeveloped regions, Pune is becoming a major hub for the automobile industry. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is emerging as a hub for the electric vehicle sector. Gadchiroli is set to rise as India’s new steel hub.

The Vidarbha region is expanding rapidly in solar energy production. The Samruddhi Expressway will benefit farmers and entrepreneurs across 15 districts. A proposed Shaktipeeth corridor will provide a boost to Marathwada. Airports in Shirdi, Pune, and Nagpur are under development.

CM Fadnavis also shared that four river-linking projects worth approximately ₹3 lakh crore are being implemented to make the state drought-free, and a canal-based irrigation project in Vidarbha is also underway.

85 per cent of Signed MoUs on track

The Maharashtra Chief Minister further stated that 85 per cent of MoUs signed by the state government have already been implemented, while special attention is being given to the remaining 15 per cent to ensure their execution soon.

The state government is proactively facilitating land allocation, permits, and all other required infrastructure for industries, he said.