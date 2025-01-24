Central Railway announces five special traffic and power blocks for Carnac Road Over Bridge reconstruction between CSMT and Masjid stations. Scheduled on select nights from January 25 to February 3, the blocks will impact suburban and long-distance train services.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate five special traffic and power blocks for the reconstruction of the Carnac Road Over Bridge (ROB). These blocks, scheduled between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid stations, are planned for the launch of open web girders for the second span of the bridge. The blocks will occur on the following dates and times:

Block 1: Midnight of 25th/26th January

Block 2: Midnight of 26th/27th January

Block 3: Midnight of 31st January/1st February

Block 4: Midnight of 1st/2nd February

Block 5: Midnight of 2nd/3rd February

The specific details for each block, including duration, sections affected, and train service alterations, are provided below.

Block 1: Midnight of 25th/26th January

Duration: 23:30 to 05:30 (6 hours)

Sections affected:

Main Line: Up and Down slow lines, Up and Down fast lines between Byculla and CSMT (excluding both stations).

Harbour Line: Up and Down Harbour lines between Vadala Road and CSMT (excluding both stations).

Impact on train operations:

Suburban services will not operate between Byculla and CSMT on the Main Line and between Vadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour Line during the block period. Trains on these lines will be short-terminated or originate at intermediate stations.

Main line last suburban services before block:

Down slow line: CSMT to Titwala departing at 22:50.

Down fast line: CSMT to Kasara departing at 22:47.

Up slow line: Kalyan to CSMT departing at 21:16.

Up fast line: Kalyan to CSMT departing at 22:02.

Main line first suburban services after block:

Down slow line: CSMT to Ambarnath departing at 05:40.

Down fast line: CSMT to Karjat departing at 05:46.

Up slow line: Thane to CSMT departing at 04:48.

Up fast line: Thane to CSMT departing at 05:08.

Harbour line last suburban services before block:

Down line: CSMT to Panvel departing at 22:58.

Down line: CSMT to Goregaon departing at 22:54.

Up line: Panvel to CSMT departing at 21:39.

Up line: Bandra to CSMT departing at 22:24.

Harbour line first suburban services after block:

Down line: CSMT to Panvel departing at 06:00.

Down line: CSMT to Goregaon departing at 05:50.

Up line: Belapur to CSMT departing at 04:53.

Up line: Goregaon to CSMT departing at 05:05.

Short-terminated mail/express trains at Dadar:

The following trains will terminate at Dadar instead of CSMT:

12870 Howrah-CSMT Express (JCO 24th January)

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express (JCO 24th January)

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express (JCO 25th January)

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Express (JCO 24th January)

12810 Howrah-CSMT Express (JCO 24th January)

12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

12702 Hyderabad-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

11402 Balharshah-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

22158 MGR Chennai Central-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

12112 Amravati-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January)

Short-originating mail/express trains from Dadar:

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express (JCO 25th January, departing at 23:48)

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Express (JCO 26th January, departing at 00:30)

Trains delayed by 20-30 minutes:

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Express (JCO 26th January)

22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (JCO 26th January)

17617 CSMT-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express (JCO 26th January)

22105 CSMT-Pune Express (JCO 26th January)

22119 CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Express (JCO 26th January)

Regulated trains:

11140 Hospet-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January) regulated for 40 minutes.

20112 Madgaon-CSMT Express (JCO 25th January) regulated for 30 minutes.

Block 2: Midnight of 26th/27th January

Duration: 00:30 to 03:30 (3 hours)

Sections affected: same as block 1.

Impact on train operations:

Details of the last and first suburban services are similar to Block 1, but with minor timing variations.

Blocks 3, 4, and 5

Dates:

Block 3: Midnight of 31st January/1st February

Block 4: Midnight of 1st/2nd February

Block 5: Midnight of 2nd/3rd February

Duration: 01:30 to 03:30 (2 hours)

Sections affected: Same as Blocks 1 and 2.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration as these blocks are essential for infrastructure development. While the blocks will cause temporary inconvenience, the reconstruction of Carnac ROB is a critical step towards improving Mumbai’s railway infrastructure.