The revamp will feature a multi-storey parking with 1,700 car capacity

The city's biggest rail terminus Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is getting massive, multiple elevated decks for passenger movement above its outstation train platforms. Work is at an advanced stage.

The extensive redevelopment project design features 100 lifts, 75 escalators, and 10 travelators. The project also includes a state-of-the-art multilevel car parking facility capable of accommodating 1,700 cars.

Sources said while one floor will have ticket-booking counters, air-conditioned waiting areas, food stalls and other amenities, the second floor of the elevated concourse will house the city centre with shopping malls, entertainment stalls, restaurants and tourist-friendly areas. The elevated deck along the DN Road side is expected to have food stalls, ticket counters, seating spaces, ATVMs and other provisions. Both these decks will be connected by a 25m foot overbridge.

The Rs 2,450 crore station development boost will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930.

"The redeveloped station building will function like a city centre rail mall termed RailOPolis where in addition to a passenger’s transportation needs, his daily needs are also fulfilled, like retail, F&B, entertainment, souvenir shopping," an official said. The RailOPolis concept involves building a smart city around a busy station with high footfalls.

Originally inspired by an aerial photograph of the grand Mumbai CSMT station building and complex taken by an Englishman AR Haseler in the 1930s, Railways had got the French Railways to design a ‘Heritage Square’ masterplan for the station.

After almost 120 years, the UNESCO-listed world heritage site is being redeveloped into a 21st-century multimodal integration hub.

"The main heritage structure will not be touched. The huge air space at the station will be exploited and developed as an elevated deck for passengers and there will be segregated access for entering and exiting commuters," said the official.

