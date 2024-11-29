Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Coming soon at CSMT Airconditioned waiting areas food stalls elevated deck and much more

Coming soon at CSMT: Airconditioned waiting areas, food stalls, elevated deck and much more

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The city's biggest rail terminus Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is getting massive, multiple elevated decks for passenger movement above its outstation train platforms. Work is at an advanced stage

Coming soon at CSMT: Airconditioned waiting areas, food stalls, elevated deck and much more

The revamp will feature a multi-storey parking with 1,700 car capacity

Listen to this article
Coming soon at CSMT: Airconditioned waiting areas, food stalls, elevated deck and much more
x
00:00

The city's biggest rail terminus Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is getting massive, multiple elevated decks for passenger movement above its outstation train platforms. Work is at an advanced stage. 


The extensive redevelopment project design features 100 lifts, 75 escalators, and 10 travelators. The project also includes a state-of-the-art multilevel car parking facility capable of accommodating 1,700 cars.


Sources said while one floor will have ticket-booking counters, air-conditioned waiting areas, food stalls and other amenities, the second floor of the elevated concourse will house the city centre with shopping malls, entertainment stalls, restaurants and tourist-friendly areas. The elevated deck along the DN Road side is expected to have food stalls, ticket counters, seating spaces, ATVMs and other provisions. Both these decks will be connected by a 25m foot overbridge.


The Rs 2,450 crore station development boost will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930.

"The redeveloped station building will function like a city centre rail mall termed RailOPolis where in addition to a passenger’s transportation needs, his daily needs are also fulfilled, like retail, F&B, entertainment, souvenir shopping," an official said. The RailOPolis concept involves building a smart city around a busy station with high footfalls.

Originally inspired by an aerial photograph of the grand Mumbai CSMT station building and complex taken by an Englishman AR Haseler in the 1930s, Railways had got the French Railways to design a ‘Heritage Square’ masterplan for the station.

After almost 120 years, the UNESCO-listed world heritage site is being redeveloped into a 21st-century multimodal integration hub.

"The main heritage structure will not be touched. The huge air space at the station will be exploited and developed as an elevated deck for passengers and there will be segregated access for entering and exiting commuters," said the official.

Rs 2,450 cr
Cost of the revamp project

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhatrapati shivaji terminus mumbai mumbai news Development mumbai railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK