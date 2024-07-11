Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18, Check details

As devotees gather at Wadala's Vitthal Mandir in large numbers, several routes in Wadala and Dadar will be closed on July 16 to July 18

Mumbai traffic police issued new traffic restrictions ahead of Aashadi Ekadashi. As devotees gather at Wadala's Vitthal Mandir in large numbers, several routes in Wadala and Dadar will be closed on July 16 to July 18.

The traffic regulations will be in place from July 16 at 7 pm till 8 am on July 18. The following roads that will closed declared ‘No Entry’ during the said time period:

Dadar T.T. to Tilak Road and the junction of Katrak Road will be closed. The traffic will be diverted to Dr BA Road, on its northbound via Ruia College junction.

According to the notification, both north and south bound roads of Mancherji Joshi Road and Jam-e-Jamshedji Road along with the junction of these roads till Five-Garden and Junction of Tilak Road will be closed.

The south and north bound of Katrak Road to Devid Baretto Circle, and Junction of GD Ambedkar Marg, Tilak Road will be closed. G.D Ambedkar Marg coming from Sarfare Chowk i.e. junction of G.D Ambedkar Marg and Naigaon Cross Road (MMGS Marg) towards Katrak Road will be closed.

Tilak Road extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli towards Katrak Road (east to west) will be closed.

Parsi Colony Road numbers 13 and 14, along with the junction of Lady Jehangir Road and the junction of Katrak Road will also be closed. Dinshaw Road and Junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak Road will be closed, the traffic police notification said.

