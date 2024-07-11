Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 22.26 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In the absence of extended periods of intense rain, the water level in the lakes that supply the city with water has only increased by a few inches. The combined lake levels of Mumbai's seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 22.26 per cent.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 3,22,143 million litres of water or 22.26 per cent. The water level at the same time in 2023 and 2022 was at 26.43 per cent and 40.32 per cent respectively.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 45.57 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 37.73 per cent of water stock is available. In Middle Vaitarna 22.15 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 20.70 per cent, Vehar 40.96 per cent and Tulsi 58.59 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with light rains in some parts of the western suburbs.

In its most recent Mumbai weather report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a typically cloudy sky on Thursday along with sporadic periods of moderate rain in Mumbai.

The meteorological service for Mumbai has forecasted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate spells of rain in city and suburbs" for the next twenty-four hours in its most recent weather report.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai is predicted to have a high tide of roughly 4.04 metres today at 3:40 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Additionally, the civic authority stated that around 9.45 pm a low tide of almost 1.68 metres is predicted.

On Monday, some parts of Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall just in six hours between 1 am and 6 am, resulting in severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas and disrupting suburban train services and flight operations. Mumbai did not receive much rain overnight on Tuesday though there was heavy downpour in the city and suburbs on Monday evening, as per an update from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).