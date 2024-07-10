Mumbai mess, Delhi dismal!

Political parties swing out wildly at each other over the Mumbai situation, as different coloured rain alerts are flagged for Maximum City

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road at Nehru Nagar, Kurla. Pic/Shadab Khan

As the ordinary citizen struggled through a manic Monday in Mumbai, where flooding and relentless rainfall brought little respite, political party slugfests intensified during and in the aftermath. The political punching and counter-punching are sure to continue as the meteorological department has predicted heavy rain through the week, and an incessant downpour may result in challenges once again.

Raining words

It is not just raining from the heavens but raining words from political parties too. The most trenchant criticism has come from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here. The AAP has criticised the BJP-Shinde Sena Maharashtra Government for the flooding situation in Mumbai. Party spokespersons slammed, “The BJP is singularly responsible for the flood-related mess in Mumbai. BJP is in power at all three levels in Mumbai- Centre, State and BMC. BMC is functioning without public representation for over two years now. BJP rules BMC by proxy.”

Safety jeopardised

Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai President AAP said, “This is not about stormwater drain capacity being overwhelmed by a climate emergency, this is about sheer incompetence and corruption on the part of the BMC.” The AAP added that the, “The first to be adversely affected by floods are the poor and those who live in slums. The BJP has jeopardised the safety of millions of Mumbaikars and the inundation of the financial capital with a few hours of rain is a testament to it.”

Photo ops

Calling the BMC administration, “rotten to the core,” Ruben Mascarenhas Mumbai Working President, AAP, Mumbai, asked, “What happened to those pumping stations inaugurated with much fanfare? What happened to the pre-monsoon storm water drain/nullah cleaning by the BMC and the photo ops by CM Shinde, Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar?” he asked and signed off, “Mumbai deserves better.”

Criticism easy

Then BJP spokesperson, Shaina NC hit back stating, “We have seen in the past that whenever there has been incessant rain, there has been waterlogging at certain spots like Sion, Hindmata, Parel… etc. This is the first time that there has not been that kind of situation. We need to appreciate the efforts taken by the Mahayuti Sarkar, administration, the agencies, the NDRF, Air Force, and Navy all working in collusion with the BMC to ensure that 481 pumping stations were working. The easiest thing to do is to criticise,” she signed off strongly.

Capital failure

Niranjan Laxman Shetty, chief spokesperson of BJP Mumbai, said in a stinging retort, “AAP needs to first introspect about their mishandling of the Delhi administration. Mumbai is affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging happens, but the BJP was never at the helm of the affairs in the municipal corporation. Whenever the BJP came into power in the State or Centre it helped the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in building or constructing the Stormwater Disposal System.”

Futuristic approach

Highlighting the state government’s visionary approach, Shetty added that the “State government has informed the municipal corporation to mandatorily include rainwater harvesting concept while sanctioning new building plans. This helps in saving water as well the use such water for non-potable purposes.”

Shetty explained, “Mumbai’s drainage system is more than 100 years old. The capacity of most of these drains is around 25mm of rain per hour during low tide. Most drains are choked due to garbage dumping. BJP will look into this problem and whenever they come into power in the corporation will try for a solution to a decades-old problem.” As for AAP, he said, “They need to look at the Capital’s administration, where they have failed miserably.”