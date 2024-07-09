Breaking News
Monday deluge boosts Mumbai’s water stock

Updated on: 09 July,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Heavy downpours increase lake water stock in the city; IMD issues alerts for the week

Monday deluge boosts Mumbai’s water stock

Powai Lake overflowed on Monday morning. Pic/X

Heavy rain on Monday brought some benefits despite its disruption. While lakes outside the city saw only light rain, Vihar and Tulsi Lakes in Sanjay Gandhi National Park reported 364 mm and 254 mm of rainfall, respectively. This increased the total water stock in all lakes to 2.71 lakh million litres, up from 2.10 lakh million litres the day before—a rise of 61,000 million litres.


With the city’s daily water needs around 4,500 to 4,900 million litres, the added stock will last for about 13 days. However, the current water level is still 18.7 per cent lower than in the past two years. Other lakes received less rain, with Tansa reporting 76 mm and the rest getting under 35 mm. Powai Lake began overflowing at 4.45 am on Monday, reaching its storage capacity of 5,455 million litres. This water, primarily used for industrial purposes, flows into the Mithi River as it is not suitable for drinking.



