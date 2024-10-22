The Malad police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and is further investigating the case, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A 19-year-old second year BBA student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 22-storey tower of her building in Malad area of western Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased was studying in second year BBA in a Malad based college and had returned from the college at around 1:30 pm, she did not go to her house but instead went to the 22nd floor and committed suicide, said an official.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the building.

The reason behind her extreme step is being investigated, the official said.

"The Malad police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter," said an officer from Malad police station.