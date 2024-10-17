Breaking News
Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The woman received a call from the 'relationship manager of a nationalised bank'. He requested her Aadhaar and PAN card details as well as her debit card information, Mumbai Police sources said

Representational pic

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as bank employees, dupe 36-year-old singer from Malad of Rs 80,000
A 36-year-old singer has lost Rs 80,000 to cyber fraudsters. 


The Malad Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into it.


According to the police sources, the woman, a Malad resident, received a call on October 3 from an unknown number. 


The caller pretended to be a bank official to be from the bank and asked for her bank details. However, as she had woken up from her sleep, she could not remember the details. Six days later, she received another call from the same number. This time, the caller pretended to be the relationship manager of a nationalised bank. He requested her Aadhaar Card, PAN card, and debit card details. 

Trusting the caller, she provided the information.

Shortly after, the woman received a email, prompting her to visit her bank to verify her account information. To her shock, she discovered that Rs 80,000 had been withdrawn from her account by the fraudster.

She immediately rushed to Malad Police Station to report the incident. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

