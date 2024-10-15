Altercation broke out in Malad after the biker confronted an auto driver who overtook him

The motorist Akash Maeen

Listen to this article Malad Road Rage: 9 arrested for beating biker to death x 00:00

An auto-rickshaw driver and eight others were held after a 28-year-old biker was killed in a road rage incident in Dindoshi, Malad. The victim was lynched and succumbed to injuries after a confrontation with the auto driver. The police are on the search for the other accused.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening on Daftary Road near Pushpa Park when the auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, made a sharp cut and overtook the bike rider. The Activa rider, Akash Maeen, confronted Kadam, which led to an altercation.



Accused autorickshaw driver Avinash Kadam (right) CCTV grab shows the victim being attacked by the assailants

During the investigation, it was revealed that Maeen injured the accused by hitting him with an object, which led his friends to join in and attack Maeen.

A video of the incident surfaced, capturing the assault. In the footage, Maeen is seen thrown to the ground while his mother, Deepali, desperately tries to shield him by lying on top of him and holding him tightly. His father, Dattatry, also attempts to intervene but is attacked.

Police reported that Maeen was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away later that night during treatment. Following the incident, a murder case was filed against Kadam and the others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In Malad East, a tragic road rage incident unfolded when a man was brutally beaten to death in front of his father, mother, and wife.



The police also revealed that Maeen was riding with his wife at the time, on their way to visit his parents in Malad East for the Dussehra festival. Maeen’s wife was the pillion rider on the Activa, while his parents were in another autorickshaw heading towards Kurar.