The video shows that in a desperate bid to protect him, his mother lay over the victim, trying to shield him from the physical assault

Screengrabs from the video of the attack

A 28-year-old motorist was killed following a road rage incident with an auto-rickshaw driver in Malad’s Dindoshi area in Mumbai, the police said.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident took place on Saturday evening on Dafttari Road near Pushpa Park when the auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, made a sharp cut, overtaking the bike rider.

After the Activa rider, identified as Akash Maeen, went to confront Kadam, it escalated into violence. During the inquiry, it was found that the deceased injured two of the accused by hitting them with some object after which the fight escalated and the friends of the injured boys also joined in and started beating the deceased.

Following the incident, a shocking video of the physical assault surfaced, showing the brutal attack on Maeen after he was thrown to the ground. In the footage, Maeen’s mother, Deepali, is seen desperately trying to protect him by lying on top of him and holding him tightly. Meanwhile, Maeen’s father Dattatry is seen attempting to stop the assailants, but he is also attacked by the accused.

Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he tragically passed away during the night while undergoing treatment.

In Malad East, a tragic road rage incident unfolded when a man was brutally beaten to death in front of his father, mother, and wife.



Following the incident, a murder case was registered against the accused auto-rickshaw driver and others under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While Kadam, 32, was placed under arrest on Sunday, the other was at large, the cops have nabbed 8 more accused till late at night, and a search operation has been launched for the other, said an officer at the Dindoshi police station.