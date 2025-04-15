Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in emotional post after becoming grandfather When I hold my granddaughter

Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in emotional post after becoming grandfather: ‘When I hold my granddaughter…’

Updated on: 15 April,2025 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Suniel Shetty shares an emotional post about the joy of becoming a grandfather, highlighting the simple pleasures and love his granddaughter brings

Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in emotional post after becoming grandfather: ‘When I hold my granddaughter…’

Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul

Listen to this article
Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in emotional post after becoming grandfather: ‘When I hold my granddaughter…’
x
00:00

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl last month, and new grandfather Suniel Shetty is on top of the world. Recently, Suniel Shetty took to his social media to pour his heart out and express his joy at welcoming the little princess. He took to his LinkedIn account and dropped a long post in which he described the joy the ‘simplest of things’ brings.


Suniel Shetty’s on becoming a grand father


The actor wrote, “It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things.”


Further, while talking about how becoming a grandfather feels, he wrote, “Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters.”

On seeing his mom holding her great-granddaughter

“The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments,” Suniel Shetty further added.

While sharing that he is aware there is so much more to achieve in life, he is now clear about what is closest to his heart. He shared, “I’ve seen the weight of always wanting more. It can steal your peace, bit by bit. You don’t even realise it’s happening until you pause and look around.”

Athiya’s transition to motherhood

And while concluding his long note, he shared the joy of seeing Athiya becoming a mother and said, “Now, with this little one in my arms, seeing my Athiya transition into the most fulfilling role of her life, I find myself feeling lighter. More content. It’s like a reminder from life, telling me to keep things simple. To cherish the everyday. To be free from the weight of wanting more. For me, that’s the luxury I’m truly grateful for.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suniel shetty athiya shetty kl rahul bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK