Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl last month, and new grandfather Suniel Shetty is on top of the world. Recently, Suniel Shetty took to his social media to pour his heart out and express his joy at welcoming the little princess. He took to his LinkedIn account and dropped a long post in which he described the joy the ‘simplest of things’ brings.

Suniel Shetty’s on becoming a grand father

The actor wrote, “It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things.”

Further, while talking about how becoming a grandfather feels, he wrote, “Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters.”

On seeing his mom holding her great-granddaughter

“The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments,” Suniel Shetty further added.

While sharing that he is aware there is so much more to achieve in life, he is now clear about what is closest to his heart. He shared, “I’ve seen the weight of always wanting more. It can steal your peace, bit by bit. You don’t even realise it’s happening until you pause and look around.”

Athiya’s transition to motherhood

And while concluding his long note, he shared the joy of seeing Athiya becoming a mother and said, “Now, with this little one in my arms, seeing my Athiya transition into the most fulfilling role of her life, I find myself feeling lighter. More content. It’s like a reminder from life, telling me to keep things simple. To cherish the everyday. To be free from the weight of wanting more. For me, that’s the luxury I’m truly grateful for.”