Suniel Shetty, at 63, is possibly one of the fittest actors in his age group. The senior actor has served as an inspiration to all youngsters with his disciplined lifestyle. But what does he eat to look like the way he does? Find out here

Suniel Shetty

Listen to this article Here's what Suniel Shetty eats in a day to stay fit at 63 x 00:00

Suniel Shetty, a veteran of the Indian film industry whose career took root in the 1990s, continues to make headlines not only for his acting prowess but also for his unwavering dedication to fitness. Renowned for his impeccably built physique, Shetty remains a symbol of fitness and vitality, defying age and setting an example for fans and peers alike. As he turn 63 n August 11, we take a look at his food plate that majorly contributes to his fitness apart from the regular workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diet is one of the most important elements to look into while working on your physique. Suniel has often spoken about his diet and it is quite simple and effective.

Counting Calories:

Shetty is mindful of his meals and keeps a check on the amount of calories he consumes per meal. The actor does not eat more than what his body requires and stays from food items that do not have much nutritional value.

No white food:

The actor, in an interview, had revealed that he follows the fitness mantra of staying away from whites. He does not consume any type of white foods including white rice, sugar, milk, paneer and other natural white foods.

No Protein supplements:

The 'Hera Pheri' actor does not believe in consuming protein supplements it is a common practice among fitness enthusiasts to have protein supplements post their workout. The actor had once revealed that he tried consuming supplements but soon realised that it is not good for his body and discontinued them. He only relies on natural protein sources to meet the body's requirements.

Meal plan:

For breakfast, Shetty consumes 4-5 egg whites which is one of the best sources of protein and will keep you energised for the day. For lunch and dinner, Shetty prefers ragi roti, dal and sabzi or meat. For his evening snack, he prefers a bowl of chicken soup or broth. The actor is also a fan of sweet potatoes and includes snacks made out of the vegetable for snacking. It is nothing fancy and the ingredients are everything you would find in a regular Indian kitchen.

Apart from the above, Suniel Shetty also gets adequate sleep. He is known to sleep by 10.30 pm and wakes up early. Sleep pattern is extremely important for a healthy and fit lifestyle.