Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will be seen together on screen after 12 years. 'Sarfira' marks their 21st film together

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Listen to this article Before 'Sarfira', watch these films of 'Hera Pheri' duo Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal x 00:00

The upcoming Hindi drama 'Sarfira' marks the 21st collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The duo will be reuniting on screen after a gap of 12 years. 'Sarfira' is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' that starred Suriya in the lead. Paresh Rawal will be reprising the role of an elitist businessman in the Hindi remake.

Paresh Rawal, on Twitter, called 'Sarfira' Akshay Kumar's finest film. Reacting to the post, Akshay wrote, "Thank you so much Paresh Bhai 🙏 Your presence added so much to this film. Really glad to be reunited onscreen with you after 12 years :)"

Over the years, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have worked together in several films across genres. From 'OMG' to Hera Pheri' to 'Welcome', their chemistry on screen has been much loved and appreciated by fans.

They were last seen together on screen in 'OMG', which was released in 2012. In the film, Paresh played an atheist who loses his shop in an earthquake. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Krishna who comes to the aide of Paresh's character.

Here's a list of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal films you must watch:

Hera Pheri:

Three unemployed men look for answers to all their money problems - but when their opportunity arrives, will they know what to do with it?

Phir Hera Pheri:

Baburao, Raju and Shyam are living happily after having risen from rags to riches. Still, money brings the joy of riches and with it the greed to make more money. And so, with a don as an unknowing investor, Raju initiates a new game.

OMG: Oh My God!

A shopkeeper takes God to court when his shop is destroyed by an earthquake.

Bhagam Bhag

The members of a drama troupe fall in trouble when they are framed for a murder. Things go worse when they find their actress committing suicide, which is somehow linked with the murder.

Garam Masala

A rib tickling tale of two flirts who constantly flirt with women despite one of them being engaged. Chaos ensues when the fiancé finds out that her to-be groom is cheating on her.

Awara Paagal Deewana

A dentist's life turns into a roller coaster ride when he is unknowingly embroiled in gang wars.

Welcome

A man falls in love with a beautiful woman, but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters.

Mohra

A journalist comes to the aid of a murderer with a life sentence when she makes an appeal in court and although he is given his freedom, they soon discover that there is a grim reason behind his release.

De Dana Dan

Two down on their luck men tries to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman's dog to demand a hefty ransom from her. Things goes haywire when the dog goes missing.

Aankhen

After a temperamental man is unceremoniously stripped of his duties as a bank manager, he decides to seek revenge by robbing the bank, for which he trains three blind men.

Aan: Men at Work

DCP Patnaik and his team's fights against corrupted politicians and mafia rule Mumbai city. However their faith in law and order is tested with serious outcomes.

Deewane Huye Paagal

A man embarks on journey to find his love in Dubai, only to learn she has different suitors and admirers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

An NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home, paying no heed to the warnings about ghosts. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause him to call a psychiatrist to help solve the mystery.

Aitraaz

A man is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover and he has to prove his innocence in order to restore his dignity.

Kayda Kanoon

Police officers Kishan and Dawood joins forces with Mr. Sinha, a freedom fighter to eradicate crime and corruption. In the process, their faith in law is tested.

Angaaray

A Bangalore-based police officer is told to go undercover in Mumbai, infiltrate the gang run by his childhood friends and bring them to justice.

Insaaf: The Final Justice

Vikram is a honest police inspector on the trail of Chimanbhai, little knowing that people behind the crimes are none other than politicians who will do anything to protect the criminals.

Aarzoo

After her fiance, Vijay, is killed in a crash, a pregnant Pooja agrees to marry Amar, her childhood friend who has always loved her. But her life takes yet another turn when Vijay returns to her life.

Dil Ki Baazi

An unemployed youth faces challenges after he secures employment.

Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi

A slacker (Akshay Kumar) must impress a wealthy man to marry her daughter (Juhi Chawla).