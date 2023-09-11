In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he faced problems during his early days

Pic/Internet

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The King Khan with whom the world wants to work once admitted that there was a time when the industry wasn’t ready to accept him. Could you believe actors weren’t happy working with Shah Rukh Khan?

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan in which he appeared with Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar shared that he faced problems during his early days. During the episode, Karan asked SRK if he faced a certain kind of struggle during the initial period. To which the actor said, "See, I had done a little bit of theatre, where there was nothing like conventional or unconventional. I had sort of learned that there’s nothing right or wrong; you just act. An old man, a dark man, a tall man, a fat man—it didn't make a difference because everyone used to act in theatre. But when I did come to Bombay and start doing films, I had a few reactions that were like, this (makes a weird face)."

He further continued and shared how the late actress Divya Bharti reacted when she first met the ‘Jawan’ actor. SRK said, "The late Divya Bharti, when she met me for the first time, I still can’t get her expression out of my head. I was introduced by my friend Sheena Sippy, who said, ‘This is the leading guy; you’re going to be in Dil Aashna Hai and Deewan’, and she went, Eeeh uhhh,’ and she just walked off."

While talking about his first meeting with his BFF Juhi Chawla, the actor shared, "Then I remember when Juhi was told during Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman that I am a little like Aamir Khan, kind of an actor who has come in new. So her first reaction was, ‘Eeks’. When she was introduced to me, she said, ‘He is not like Aamir Khan; he is brown and scruffy, and his hair is all wrong.’"

On the work front, Shah Rukh made a comeback with the superhit ‘Pathaan’ in January 2023. Currently, he is enjoying audiences’ love for his recent release, ‘Jawan’, which has earned Rs 286.56 crores in India in just 4 days.