'Koffee with Karan season 7': When Arjun Kapoor got sucker punched

It is not uncommon for Arjun to showcase his over-protective side when it comes to his sisters, but he is also the one to humbly agree when they bully him to do their bidding, like on the chat show

Sonam K Ahuja, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor on the set

Keeping his date with Koffee enthusiasts, Karan Johar is back with the sixth episode of Koffee with Karan season 7. This time around, the guests are cousins Sonam K Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor. While Sonam has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun has become the new mascot of the season with several stars using his name in the rapid fire round.

It is not uncommon for Arjun to showcase his over-protective side when it comes to his sisters, but he is also the one to humbly agree when they bully him to do their bidding, like on the chat show. On the Disney+ Hotstar show, Sonam candidly shared how she was bullied on the school basketball court and inadvertently turned to her brother for recourse. “When I went up to [question] him, I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh [2000] where two gangs fight, but I just got socked in the eye. I had a black-eye and got suspended because I abused him,” Arjun shared.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reveals reason behind not appearing on 'Koffee With Karan'