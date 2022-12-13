- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
The Amar Upadhyay starrer ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is one of the latest launches on television this week. The show, which went on air recently, marks the production debut of Amar Upadhyay under his production house ‘Hawk Eye Vision’. The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ happens to be a love story which revolves around a small-town girl Kavya. She is a girl who is full of life, a dreamer and very ambitious. While the said role of Kavya has been played by actress Priyanka Dhavale, the role of her childhood friend has been played by Harsh Nagar. The show has it that things start falling apart for Kavya, and that too in a way that she never ever had even thought about. Things change when a rich guy named Karan Pratap Singh (a role that has been played by Amar Upadhyay) enters their lives. Also Read: Amar Upadhyay and Suhail Zaidi to produce Priyanka Dhawale and Harsh Nagar starrer 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho', Tabu reacts After seeing the on-screen chemistry between Amar Upadhyay and Harsh Nagar in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, the viewers just cannot stop drawing parallels between the two in the show as well as their previous show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’. The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ sees a blend of 3 decades of experience brought in by Amar Upadhyay and the newness brought in by Harsh Nagar and Priyanka Dhavale Kyunkii. Speaking of Amar Upadhyay, how can anyone forget the impact that he had with his iconic role of Mihir Virani’ in the serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. As for Amar Upadhyay, this show is a dream come true for him, as, it’s with this show that he has started out as a producer along with his partner Suhail Zaidi (formerly known for producing 'Cold Lassi Chicken Masala'). The duo had this dream of setting up their production house for quite some time. The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is being streamed on Shemaroo Umang. Also Read: Harsh Nagar- The latest fashion and lifestyle trendsetter on the block13 December,2022 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Actor Raveena Tandon's thriller series 'Aranyak' which was her digital debut completed one year on Saturday. Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' revolves around police officer Kasturi (played by Raveena) digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town. Recalling working on her digital debut, Raveena said, "I rejected almost 20 projects before choosing 'Aranyak'. I feel content and proud that it shaped up well and gave more insights into women empowerment." During Aranyak's trailer launch last year, Raveena had urged people to lend emotional support to women in their life -- especially the ones in uniform. Also Read: Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with 'Aranyak' "The way we women juggle our careers, our life, our priorities, and family members is that what attracted me to the character of Kasturi Dogra. "A lot of women can identify with that -- especially our women in uniform. It is so important to get emotional support from your loved ones. It's not easy to do that job..the job that they (women in uniform) do isn't only physically taxing but also mentally taxing. There's so much pressure on them to find the clues, solve the case and excel," she had said. Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta also featured in important roles in 'Aranyak', which was released on Netflix on December 10, 2021. Also Read: Raveena Tandon didn’t flout any rules: Forest official Raveena is busy shooting for 'Patna Shukla', which also stars Satish Kaushik. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever11 December,2022 10:43 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
After having started with humble beginnings in ‘Masaan’, actor Vicky Kaushal had indeed come a long way. All thanks to his hard work and dedication, he has worked his way up the success ladder. He has an interesting line up of films in his kitty. One of the films is the much awaited ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Speaking of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, the film explores the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists. Also Read: Vicky Kaushal turns photographer for Katrina Kaif ahead of their first wedding anniversary People that leave you in splits should be kept close to the heart. The cast of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ could be eligible to gain the status of a stand-up group, that constantly kept each other’s spirits high, throughout the shoot. All of this is thanks to director Shashank Khaitan that allowed creative inputs from his actors, especially during comedy scenes. This amalgamation helped create perfect shots for the movie, making the comedy scenes even funnier. Speaking about the film, Shashank said, “I have always believed that everyone has a creative side and as a director I think it's only fair that I allow that creative flow and take bits that could help the film. Luckily, each of the actors involved have their own quirks and their own ingenious methodologies. Not a single moment went by without somebody randomly laughing during the comic scenes. The whole set would resonate with laughter and I sincerely believe that each of them could be a stand-up comedian on their own accord for the number of jokes they crack!” Also Read: Shashank Khaitan on how he tweaked Varun Dhawan’s Lele to Vicky Kaushal's Govinda While ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, it has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. This mass entertainer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.10 December,2022 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'Paatal Lok' actor Shriidhar Dubey, will be seen playing the lead role of Alakh Pandey in the web series 'Physics Wallah'. The story revolves around a teacher and the difficulties he faced while making concept clear to students and the college authorities. He faced a lot of differences when he applied for the position of physics teacher at a coaching centre and was asked if he could make them understand the subject. He was told that knowing Physics and teaching it well are two different things. "Teaching is an art which you need to learn." Also Read: Randeep Hooda profoundly calls ‘Sarson Ka Khet’ as THE TRUE ESSENCE of PunjabMany of his friends advised him to be a good teacher and finally he decided to take online classes rather than confining himself to a coaching centre. The plot moves on with how he makes teaching interesting and his online classes start becoming popular and those who question his teaching skills ask him to join them. He emerges as Edtech Guru. It is a story of his struggle and failure as a teacher and then becoming popular and making people understand what it means to be a teacher and what effective teaching methods are. Also Read: Anjali Arora makes it to the top 10 most searched celebrities on Google in 2022'Physics Wallah' is created by About Films and produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia. It will be streaming from December 15 on Amazon miniTV. It stars Shridhar Dubey known for 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raat Akeli Hai', and 'Masaan'. Speaking of ‘Masan’, for the unversed, it was a colloquial word in Varanasi for cremation ground, followed the lives of its principal characters, played by Kaushal, Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. And, earlier in the month of July this year, the film celebrated seven years. That’s when the film’s actors Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha celebrated seven years of their acclaimed drama 'Masaan' on social media. And the film not just launched the actor Vicky Kaushal, but also went onto win several top honours at the festival circuits, including two awards at Cannes in 2015 -- FIPRESCI award, presented by the International Federation of Film Critics, and the Promising Future prize in the Un Certain Regard section.09 December,2022 09:54 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Ever since the time Malaika Arora had announced her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’, she has been making news for all the right reasons. Be it the kind of guests who come to the show or the kind of causal conversation that she has with them, this show is definitely winning hearts. Also Read: Moving In With Malaika: Neha Dhupia asks Malaika Arora if she ever planned doing stand-up comedy The latest promo of ‘Moving In With Malaika’ is definitely a winner! The promo has Malaika hosting a stand-up show and is totally in her elements and like never before! She starts off welcoming everyone by saying, “Welcome to my stand-up comedy extravaganza. People are obsessed with my age. Not because I am old… But it is because I look like this while ageing. Jalkukdi log (jealous people). Let’s address the D-word- divorce. I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when will all of you move on!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar) She points out to her sister Amrita Arora, who is sitting in the ‘audience’ and says, “My sister is in the house. She is the funny one. I am the pretty one. She has the rich husband. And I ... am doing stand-up. A lot of people ask me, “How were you so comfortable dancing on that train?” That’s because this girl (pointing at herself) is a Thane girl”. She then screams, “CENTRAL LINE…. CENTRAL LINE”. Also Read: Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora breaks through her fear of driving She continues, “I can still learn and do stand-up. But, I don’t think any stand-up is getting on top of a train anytime soon. So… give it up for me!” Besides her sister Amrita Arora, there were also Neha Dhupia, Sumukhi Suresh, Sophie Choudry who were a part of the jampacked audience. Speaking of Neha Dhupia, she was one of the guests on Malaika’s show. While talking to Neha, Malaika Arora expressed her concern about doing a stand-up comedy act. Sharing her own experience about trying her had at stand- up, Dhupia said, “I have done a little bit of stand up and it was one of the hardest things. But I did make an auditorium full of people laugh because 90% if the jokes were on me. Are you willing to do that?”09 December,2022 08:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Actor Randeep Hooda is on cloud nine and he has every reason to be so. He is all set to bring an intense and authentic story from Punjab with his upcoming crime thriller series 'CAT', a show that promises an action-packed tale that is set in Punjab and focuses on a brother’s love and espionage. Set in the backdrop of insurgency and drug peddling in Punjab, Hooda steps into a turbaned avatar of Gurnam Singh. Also Read: Randeep Hooda offered apologies to Guru Granth Sahib for not keeping his word And with this he wants to shatter every misconception that the film industry has about Punjab. “Sarson ke khet in Hindi films are shown as the perfect setting for love, but when you visit it a khet it signifies the khoon paseena ki mehnat of a farmer but in reality it takes blood, sweat, hard work, water, fertiliser, saving the crop from rain, hail and more,” he says. Such is his love for Punjabi that Hooda even he refused to dub for the show in Hindi. “A sardar speaking Hindi, that too from a background the character is from, would have looked pretty awkward.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Also Read: Randeep Hooda plays a police informer in Netflix's 'Cat' While the show is in Punjabi, it would be available in both Hindi and English. Well as the CAT is finally out of the bag and Hooda has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audiences for his Punjabi Character now . As Every time Randeep does something new, you know you want to see much more of him. The series indeed uses Randeep’s talents fabulously. Randeep as Gurnam screams Punjab in every frame, every line, every gunshot, and every flashback.09 December,2022 07:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hina Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur will be seen starring in 'Shadyantra', a murder mystery. Hina, who plays Natasha, said: "I am delighted that my desire to work in a play has been fulfilled and I am making my debut in theatre with 'Shadyantra.' I play Natasha who is very naive, trusting and giving but then a tragedy forces her to look at her life and her relationships more closely and then her instinct of self-preservation kicks in." "I thoroughly enjoyed playing the character and the whole process as I always wanted to do theatre. This teleplay has given me an opportunity to be part of the theatre fraternity and I am hopeful to be part of more teleplays in future." The teleplay narrates the story of a married couple, Rohan Tiwari and Natasha Malhotra Tiwari. Natasha is the heiress of a construction company but leads a contented life far removed from business intrigue. Then a shocking murder changes Natasha's life forever and investigating police officer Mohan Khanna arrives to solve the mystery. This murder mystery is all set to be on-air at Tata Play Theatre on December 18. It will also be available on Zee5. Also Read: Hina Khan back to Cannes, all set to walk the red carpet once again Chandan Roy Sanyal who plays Rohan Tiwari said: "I am deeply rooted as an actor in the discipline of theatre as a stalwart like Habib Tanvir, Tim Supple and Alyque Padamsee mentored me. I have been connected to the stage all through my career and it is very fulfilling to experience the joy of table readings and long rehearsals once again. What I also liked is that the characters in 'Shadyantra' have more than one shade. My character is a smooth-talking charmer but also switches between different moods seamlessly." Kunaal Roy Kapur who plays the dashing detective Mohan Khanna said that he plays a cop for the first time and has tried to create a more sensitive character, who goes about his job without drawing too much attention to himself. "It was nice to try to give Mohan a certain depth and nuance that we are unused to seeing in mainstream portrayals. It was wonderful to be a part of this project." Discussing the teleplay, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, ZEEL, said: "'Shadyantra' also has strong psychological undertones like 'Gas Light', which was a 1938 thriller by the British playwright Patrick Hamilton and continues to be referenced till date. The play outlines the subtle way that women are often led to doubt their own instincts. There is also an element of suspense and a thread of strong sisterhood that sets this story apart." According to director Ganesh Yadav, 'Shadyantra' is on the lines of a traditional Agatha Christie mystery but it also offers many layers. He added: "Theatre has a long tradition of psychological thrillers and everyone is familiar with plays like 'A Streetcar Named Desire', 'Death of a Salesman', 'Gaslight' and 'Broken Images'. 'Shadyantra' is a modern take on the genre and gives us an insight into the minds of the protagonists. Working with Zee Theatre team and Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Chandan Roy Sanyal was very rewarding and I can't wait to see how the audience will respond to 'Shadyantra.' The teleplay also stars Shruti Bapna, Anang Desai and Sumukha. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever09 December,2022 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Amit Sadh is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.' While the actor has gained praise and positive reviews for his character Kabir Sawant in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows,' he made a surprising revelation that he was initially rejected for the show. Also Read: Dolly Singh: Melbourne is a city that has captured my soul twice Amit said, "Becoming Kabir has impacted me, a lot of people think I've changed a lot. What's common between us is, I have this knack of helping people even if I can't and then I feel helpless and frustrated. At the end of the day, audience is king and I'm humbled that I created something and people gave it love and appreciation. I'm backed by a great team like my producer Vikram Malhotra. Not many people know that initially I was rejected for season one, they thought I cannot play an intense character because I had the image of a cute boy." Watch video to know more!09 December,2022 10:44 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari describes herself as an old soul who swears by romantic movies of the ’80s. With her latest series Faadu, she wants to offer the magic of old-school romance to today’s generation who, she feels, are cynical about love. “[People today] are fast and impatient in love. This generation believes in dreaming big and getting things for themselves. In the process, love becomes all about meeting in a restaurant and looking at your phones,” chuckles the director. A still from Faadu With the Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher-starrer, Tiwari and writer Saumya Joshi present an ideological battle between a couple, where one aims for the sky and the other is grounded. The romantic drama may seem like a surprise offering from the director, who has mostly told stories about women empowerment — from Nil Battey Sannata (2015) to Panga (2020). But to her, Faadu, like any other work of hers, is a study of modern-day interpersonal relationships. “Excessive consumerism changes the way you look at life. You are chasing money, but you also want love. But in the process, you end up with no time to even look at the things you wanted to do. That is exactly what is happening with the younger generation. Why do people not want to fall in love? As storytellers, we [must] provoke thoughts in our audience’s mind.” Though the SonyLIV offering marks her first fiction web series, the director says she has mounted it like a feature film. “Making a series is like directing four films. Its quality had to be on par with the international [projects] that the audience has seen.” Also Read: Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'09 December,2022 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Digital creator and actor Dolly Singh recently visited Australia with beau Manu where the couple created memories of a lifetime. She tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a trip down under, on mid-day.com's 'Travel with the Stars.' Where are you off to? Australia! This was my second time in Australia and the one thing that I have always loved there is the fresh produce. The quality of the food is just something else! Also, this year after having binged all seasons of Masterchef Australia, it was an even bigger treat to visit again. We visited Melbourne and Sydney. Melbourne, especially, is a city that has captured my soul twice. I love the tram system and that it’s free for everyone in the central part, so it becomes so much easier to navigate through the main parts of the city. What’s on the itinerary? Even though we only had half a day to experience Sydney, it was incredible and honestly made us realise how much more we wanted to explore the place. Manu had a wonderful time Kayaking with Sarah Todd while Amy and I took a beautiful walk by the river. When we reached the Sydney Opera House, an orchestra played right outside on the stairs and standing there listening to them was one of those ‘out of a movie’ experiences! The dinner and drinks at the Opera House were delicious too and we could see why people waited for hours to get a table there. The view too was spectacular! In Melbourne we were welcomed by sunny skies and had two wonderful days there. Of course, the highlight for us was the historical India vs Pak match. We had a really sweet meet and greet where a lot of people showed up. Later, on our journey to the Great Ocean Road, we went to the Jack Rabbit and had an amazing wine-tasting session with Lyndsay Sharp who runs the place. The next day our trip to Wildlife Wonders Sanctuary was definitely a great way to end this Australia trip, as we saw some beautiful animals like kangaroos, koalas and wallabies in the wild just chilling. We even got to be a part of a bird rescue because we came across an injured little bird on our walk and named him Fred. Hopefully, he would be doing better now. Manu and I would definitely first recommend trying out the local coffee. We had so much coffee on the trip with zero regrets because it was delicious. Eating at Three Blue Ducks, The Belle General, the Bang Bang and The Opera House. These were some of our favourite restaurants on our trip. There are so many activities to do in Australia, we missed out on a few like sky diving and helicopter ride because of the bad weather but have only heard great things about these activities. Visiting MCG should definitely be on the list too because being an Indian, cricket literally runs in our blood and there is just so much to see and experience at MCG so a tour is must. And of course, find a way to meet the lovely Australian animals. We especially loved visiting Wildlife Wonders because the animals could be in their natural habitats and enjoy their time while you get to witness that; rather than the other way around (where they are in cages and we are moving around freely) What’s on the menu? In terms of food, the places we absolutely loved were Three Blue Ducks, something we definitely wanted to try. Not just the restaurant but the whole idea behind the place doing work towards sustainability, community work and ethically sourcing everything was amazing to witness. Bang Bang was another place in Byron Bay that we loved. Have to give a shout-out to their Chilli Margarita which as Manu said was, “The best drink he has ever had”. The Tropical Fruit world was another very fascinating place. I have never seen so much variety of fruits ever. I felt like a child in a candy shop except that I love fruits even more so it was a treat. Their ice cream is made from fresh fruits and fruits only! The Belle General was our last stop in Byron and well, definitely one of the best. I had never had such a good scrumptious breakfast. Tje Avo mash toast was a delight. Something that makes me think about it often! The people at Belle too were amazing and we got the warmest farewell. Your fondest travel memories with friends and family... The best highlights from our trip this time were definitely the food, the cricket match, meeting Harsha Bhogle sir and Sarah Todd in person and having a meet and greet in another country altogether and receiving so much love! What did you pack for the trip? Everything! Pack everything! Australia is so full of adventure, and you never know what you’ll encounter next which is what makes it so wonderful. So, I pack everything from a swimsuit to coats! Your holiday playlist... Almost all old-time, classical Bollywood songs! Also Read: 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Niti Taylor shares memories of her student days at Mumbai's Sophia College08 December,2022 12:55 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
After two successful seasons, Sushmita Sen is ready to return to the gritty world of Aarya. mid-day has learnt that showrunner-creator Ram Madhvani is gearing up to take the crime drama’s third season on floors by January 2023. Before facing the camera, the cast has begun prepping with Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid, owners of experimental theatre outfit Patchworks Ensemble. The trainer duo aim to make the actors intimately familiar with their characters and the script through table reads, workshops and different exercises. A source reveals, “The cast has started its readings, with Sushmita set to join them in a week. While many actors are reprising their roles, some are new entrants to the world of Aarya. Through their character development workshops, Puja and Sheena help each actor understand their part in detail, thus making it easier for them to follow their character graph and motivations.” Sikandar Kher The workshops will go on till December-end, following which the unit will take a short New Year’s break, before reconvening in mid-January, in Mumbai, for the shoot. Kher, whose Daulat Singh is one of the pillars of the popular series, confirms the development. “We are doing workshops in Juhu, and it’s interesting as the third season will be quite a ride. It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team, and it’s always great to reunite with Sush. I can’t reveal much about my character in the third season, but I can add that the action gets more intense.” Also Read: Sushmita Sen to essay role of transgender person in her upcoming biopic 'Taali'; shares first look08 December,2022 07:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR