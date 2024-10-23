Horoscope today, October 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keeping an unexpected situation to yourself helps deal with it firmly. Asking for advice would only have brought in more confusion. Be prepared to deal with an expense.

Cosmic tip: Be reasonable and consistent.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There a sudden change of one hundred and eighty degrees in someone’s behaviour, which is quite surprising.

Cosmic tip: Be polite and respectful to keep karma flowing peacefully and in the designated direction.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be in touch with a friend who is wondering why you don’t get in touch more often.

Cosmic tip: Make a decision: would you like to live an uncomplicated life or one filled with heartbreak?

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You’d rather carry on with life and living than try to find out the reason for someone’s quietness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a huff, grumbling under your breath. Speak out about what’s bothering you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Completing an assignment on time is crucial. Student need to be more involved in studies. Be on your guard if in a complicated relationship.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with those you know, like and trust.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A busy day sees you dealing with several very important issues/ jobs that have to be done. Do re-check documents before handing them over.

Cosmic tip: Keep physical and emotional distance from negative people.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be careful with money and other valuables; diverting an opportunity for theft. Control and stay away from emotional reactions.

Cosmic tip: Say only as much as is necessary; this sends a message across very strongly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those seeking employment receive a call for an interview. Receiving karmic justice feels more sweeter than ever before. Be happy.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate reality, not focusing on what might have been in altered circumstances.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Consciously making wise financial choices, trying to be financially stable will bring positive results. Don’t be judgmental about someone.

Cosmic tip: Choose to walk on the straight and narrow path even if popularity plummets.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles agreeable for an arrange marriage should not feel pressurized to give a quick reply. Rest out a tired feeling.

Cosmic tip: Let go of the past to move ahead as it is destined.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You’ll be glad about listening to advice you brushed away initially. A short business trip is planned. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware: the time is always right to do what is right.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Carry on with the day as usual even if so worried about a rumour heard. Remember, it’s just a rumour, not the truth. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen and enhance a relationship.