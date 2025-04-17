The incident unfolded during the 10th over of the SRH innings when Head miscued a shot off Pandya’s bowling and was caught in the deep

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

In an intriguing moment during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya was denied a wicket despite dismissing Travis Head twice in consecutive deliveries.

The incident unfolded during the 10th over of the SRH innings when Head miscued a shot off Pandya’s bowling and was caught in the deep. However, MI's celebrations were short-lived as the siren blared and, after a brief discussion, the on-field umpire signaled a no-ball. The following delivery was a free hit, with Head on strike once more.

Once again, he attempted a big shot but was caught by Mitchell Santner at long-on. Despite taking two wickets in a single over, Pandya was left frustrated as neither dismissal officially counted.

Earlier, Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing the potential impact of dew, which often influences the game at the Wankhede Stadium. "We are going to bowl first. I think it has a lot to do with the dew. Last night, there was dew, and it's always better to bat second at the Wankhede," he explained. Pandya further commented on the importance of the team's unity, adding, "Everyone knew we had to give it our all, and that brought us closer. That's (changing the batting order), depending on the situation, we will do that, we back all the batters in our team."

When asked about the condition of Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya reassured fans, stating, "He (Bumrah) is fine. We don't need to worry about Jasprit Bumrah; if he's not fit, he wouldn't have been here."

Meanwhile, SRH captain praised the pitch conditions, remarking, "That's fine. It looks like a pretty good wicket. Same side. I think Abhi is still looking at the highlights (laughs). But we had a nice break, a couple of practice sessions, and here we are." He also noted that reverse swing wouldn't play a significant role, especially with venues like Hyderabad's dry pitch. "It will be even tougher as we go along in the tournament, as the dew comes in," he added.

Both teams find themselves in a similar position, with MI sitting at seventh on the points table with two wins and four losses from six matches. SRH, the 2016 champions, are in ninth place, also with two wins and four defeats. The net run rate separates the two sides in the standings.