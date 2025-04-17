The state also decided to finalise the tiger corridor routes based on the maps available on the Central Government’s PARIVESH portal. Private lands falling within these tiger corridors will be acquired with the consent of the farmers

The proposed site of the Gargai dam in Palghar district, about 110 km away from Mumbai. File pic

In a significant move to address the drinking water needs of Mumbaikars, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has granted approval for the wildlife and environmental clearances required for the Gargai Dam project.

The state also decided to finalise the tiger corridor routes based on the maps available on the Central Government’s PARIVESH portal. Private lands falling within these tiger corridors will be acquired with the consent of the farmers.

The decisions were taken in the 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board held on Thursday at Mantralaya under the CM’s chairmanship. The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Ministers of State Ashish Jaiswal and Pankaj Bhoyar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Chief Economic Advisor to the CM Pravin Pardeshi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department Milind Mhaiskar, CM’s Secretary Shriekar Pardeshi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Force) Shomita Biswas, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shrinivas Rao.

Fadnavis stated that the Gargai project is crucial for the city, given its growing population. With the approval of 844.879 hectares of forest land for diversion, Mumbai will now receive additional potable water. He further directed the forest department to issue the necessary wildlife and environmental clearances, subject to compliance with conditions. A complete proposal should be promptly submitted to the National Wildlife Board to obtain clearance, thereby accelerating the Gargai Dam project.

The officials also held an in-depth discussion on the development projects falling within protected and eco-sensitive zones along tiger corridors, as recommended by the Standing Committee of the State Wildlife Board. It was decided to delineate tiger corridors in accordance with the maps on the PARIVESH portal. The state said private lands along these routes should be voluntarily acquired. Furthermore, the CM also emphasised that in exchange for forest lands diverted for infrastructure and other projects, private plots adjacent to the tiger corridors should be voluntarily acquired for afforestation.

Other important proposals approved during the meeting included reducing forest department notations in the land records (7/12 extracts) of villagers at Janaiwadi in Chandoli National Park in Sangli and granting permission for a floating solar energy project within the protected area of the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.