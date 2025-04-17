This is the first wetland, part of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’s (TCFS) satellite wetland ecosystem, to be protected as a conservation property. The pink birds from TCFS fly into the satellite wetlands during high tide

In a big victory for environmentalists, the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board on Thursday endorsed an official recommendation to declare the 30-acre DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai as a conservation reserve.

The state wildlife board, which met in Mumbai, has ratified both the recommendation and widespread public demand.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who is also the vice-chairman of the Board, strongly advocated for the proposal at the government level. Naik explained to the members that the lake is a crucial resting and feeding ground for flamingos, and thus, its protection is vital for the city's biodiversity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, announced that the proposal, listed as Agenda 4.1, has been officially endorsed.

NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar had earlier approached Naik with a recommendation from a high-level government committee to conserve the lake.

He has now expressed his happiness over the state's decision.

NatConnect, Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS), Save Flamingos and Wetlands Forum and Kharghar Wetlands and Hills forum had also formed a human chain last year on two occasions to draw attention on the plight of the flamingo abode.

DPS Flamingo Lake is part of the Ramsar-site listed Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’s satellite wetland ecosystem. Many flamingos fly to the Panje, DPS lake, and NRI and TS Chanakya wetlands during high tide in the creek for resting and in search of food.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has repeatedly recommended that these satellite wetlands must be conserved as part of the TCFS management plan.

"The SBWL took a decision to declare DPS wetland in Navi Mumbai as Flamingo Conservation Reserve," Bombay Natural History Society director Kishor Rithe, who attended the meeting, told PTI.

"DPS lake conservation reserve will help to avoid air accidents in future at Navi Mumbai international airport. The BNHS is doing a long term study at several wetlands in Navi Mumbai," Rithe said.

