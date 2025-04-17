The action was taken under the direction of Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, an official statement said

The civic body stated that actions on illegal banners will continue. Pic/TMC

Listen to this article Thane civic body continue its action against illegal banners, takes down 394 hoardings in city x 00:00

As part of its special ongoing drive, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Thursday continued its action against illegal banners in the city and took down as many as 394 illegal banners and hoardings, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said that a special drive for the third consecutive day to remove unauthorised banners, posters, and hoardings across the city continued on Thursday and a total of 394 illegal banners were taken down in the city.

The action was taken under the direction of Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, it said.

It further said that the drive was carried out by TMC’s Encroachment Department in coordination with various ward committee staff.

The illegal banners and hoardings are said to spoil the city’s appearance and can pose a safety risk, especially during strong winds, as they are prone to falling and causing accidents, the statement said.

It said that the civic body has stated that such actions will continue in the coming days under the guidance of the Thane civic chief.

During the operation, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, Assistant Commissioners of all ward committees, and the encroachment department staff were also present, it said.

Ward-wise details of action taken-

- Naupada-Kopri – 40 banners/posters removed

- Wagle Estate – 38

- Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar – 57

- Vartaknagar – 52

- Majiwada-Manpada – 22

- Uthalsar – 19

- Kalwa – 64

- Mumbra – 10

- Diva– 92

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the second day of its special drive, the TMC had said that a total of 422 illegal flex boards and hoardings were removed on the second day of action.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had on Tuesday said that it launched a special campaign to remove posters, banners, and illegal signboards across the city. Accordingly, all the posters, banners, and signboards that were dangerously placed on road dividers, pedestrian paths, and trees were taken off.

The civic body had said that 665 unauthorised posters and banners were taken down on the day one of its special drive.

"As the drive kicked off on Tuesday, within a single day, 665 unauthorised posters and banners were taken down."