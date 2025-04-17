According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the blaze erupted in the meter room on the ground floor of B-Wing in the ground-plus-seven-storey residential building

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning in the power meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging 95 electricity meters, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Savitribai Phule building in Dharmaveer Nagar along Diva-Agasan Road in Diva. The incident was reported at approximately 5:16 am by the Diva Fire Station to the Disaster Management Room.

After the fire broke out, thick smoke engulfed the entire Thane building, causing panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes for safety.

The flames destroyed 95 electric meters, prompting the power supplier to immediately disconnect the electricity supply to the building for safety reasons.

Fire brigade personnel brought the flames under control by 6:16 am. The disaster management cell said an investigation was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Fire breaks out in seven-storey residential building in Thane

In another incident, a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in Thane district on April 14, civic officials confirmed. No injuries were reported.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire erupted around 11:02 AM in the meter room located on the ground floor of Eco State Tower, situated near Phadke Pada Lake in Chaudhary Compound, Diva.

Personnel from the Diva Fire Station promptly responded to the emergency and brought the situation under control. As a safety measure, the electricity supply to the building was temporarily disconnected.

The fire was fully extinguished by 11:40 AM, and all residents were reported to be safe.

Five vehicles gutted in fire at Thane residential building

Earlier this month, a civic official said that four motorbikes and a car were destroyed in a fire that broke out on the premises of a Thane residential building in the Panchpakhadi area.

Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The fire at the Thane residential building was reported around 2.30 am on April 2.

Besides vehicles, plywood kept on the window grill of a first-floor flat was also damaged.

The fire was extinguished by 3 am and the cause was being probed, the official said.