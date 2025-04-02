Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi

A civic official said that four motorbikes and a car were destroyed in a fire that broke out on the premises of a Thane residential building in the Panchpakhadi area early Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident at Nav-Ramrajya Society, opposite Mahadev Mandir, Chandanwadi, said Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi, reported PTI.

The fire at the Thane residential building was reported around 2.30 am.

Besides vehicles, plywood kept on the window grill of a first-floor flat was also damaged.

The fire was extinguished by 3 am and the cause was being probed, the official said.

Fire erupts on J J Hospital premises in Byculla, none hurt

In another incident, a minor fire erupted inside the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in Byculla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire, which broke out around 3.10 pm, was confined to a shed and a container near gates number eight and nine of the hospital, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines and firefighting vehicles extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes, he said.

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Latur; none hurt

Meanwhile, fire broke out at a warehouse storing plastic pipes in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 12.30 pm in the warehouse in the Nathnagar locality of Ausa tehsil, the official said.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed and could be seen from a kilometre away.

He said fire brigade teams from Ausa, Nilanga, and Latur were deployed, and the blaze was doused within two hours.

A house near the warehouse was also damaged, he said.

The official said plastic pipes meant for a water supply project were stored in the warehouse, and the losses were estimated in lakhs.

(With inputs from PTI)