Massive fire at cloth godown in Thane; no casualties reported

Updated on: 16 February,2025 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi area late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to stored inventory. Fire brigades from multiple locations managed to control the blaze after several hours. No casualties were reported, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Massive fire at cloth godown in Thane; no casualties reported

Representational Pic

Massive fire at cloth godown in Thane; no casualties reported
A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to the stock stored at the facility, officials confirmed on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.


According to PTI, the fire erupted at around 10:32 pm at the godown situated in Rahnal village in the Bhiwandi area. Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, stated that upon receiving the alert, fire brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan were immediately mobilised to the site. The blaze was finally brought under control by 2 am on Sunday after an intense firefighting operation.


As per PTI reports, no injuries were reported, and the identity of the godown’s owner has not yet been ascertained.


Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping ground in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the civic officials said, adding that the firefighting operation was launched following the information regarding the blaze.

According to the civic body, the blaze was reported at around 1:55 pm.

The officials said that a fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground located in Navi Mumbai.

The fire was reported in the waste at the dumping ground.

Firefighters from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

"As many as 6 fire vehicles were on the spot but the fire brigade officials were facing a challenge in the operations due to heavy smoke," said an official.

The official said that no injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

The fire department officials are making every effort to extinguish the fire, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI) 

