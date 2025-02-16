A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Thane’s Bhiwandi area late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to stored inventory. Fire brigades from multiple locations managed to control the blaze after several hours. No casualties were reported, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Representational Pic

A massive fire broke out at a cloth godown in Maharashtra’s Thane district late on Saturday night, causing extensive damage to the stock stored at the facility, officials confirmed on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to PTI, the fire erupted at around 10:32 pm at the godown situated in Rahnal village in the Bhiwandi area. Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, stated that upon receiving the alert, fire brigade personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan were immediately mobilised to the site. The blaze was finally brought under control by 2 am on Sunday after an intense firefighting operation.

As per PTI reports, no injuries were reported, and the identity of the godown’s owner has not yet been ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)