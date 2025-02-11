Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Oshiwara furniture market, no injuries reported

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at 11:52 AM at the Oshiwara Furniture Market, near A1 Darbar Restaurant on Swami Vivekanand Marg in Jogeshwari West

A major fire broke out at the Oshiwara furniture market in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at 11:52 AM at the Oshiwara Furniture Market, near A1 Darbar Restaurant on Swami Vivekanand Marg in Jogeshwari West. The blaze was confined to a ground-floor furniture godown.

Mumbai Fire Brigade had declared the blaze as a level 2 fire (major fire).

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), which immediately responded to the emergency.

Following the information regarding the blaze, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and 108 Ambulance services were mobilised to the scene.

