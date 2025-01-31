A fire broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors of Kailas Plaza in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, early this morning. The blaze was contained quickly, and no injuries have been reported.

A fire broke out at Kailas Plaza, a commercial building located opposite Odeon Mall on R N Bhatkar Marg in Ghatkopar East, early this morning. The incident was reported at 06:14 hours, with the fire affecting the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was immediately alerted, and within 22 minutes of receiving the call, the authorities had mobilised resources to contain the situation. The agencies involved in the operation included MFB, local police, ward staff, Adani, and a 108 ambulance.

At 06:36 hours, MFB declared the fire a Level-1 incident, which is a manageable situation requiring a limited response. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Ghatkopar building; nearly 90 residents rescued

A fire started early this morning at the Shanti Sagar Building in Ghatkopar, causing smoke to engulf the entire edifice. CP Control reported the incident at approximately 01:35 am. The fire, which was contained to the electric wiring and installations in the common meter cabin on the ground level, was extinguished by 02:06 am.

Smoke filled the building, leaving 80-90 people stranded on different floors. These people were saved successfully via the staircase, said an official.

Dr Inamdar (Medical Officer) reported that 13 people were affected by smoke inhalation. Twelve of these were admitted to the hospital, while one was treated and discharged from the outpatient department. All admitted patients were reported to be in stable condition.

The fire's cause is under investigation.