In Ghatkopar East, the Assembly elections focus on redevelopment challenges and anti-incumbency sentiment. The BJP, holding the seat for over 30 years, faces competition from MVA’s Rakhi Jadhav and others, with key concerns including traffic, pollution, and housing redevelopment

Change is rampant in the Ghatkopar East seat where high-rise towers have taken the place of two- and three-storey buildings. The Opposition believes that it is about time a new face represented the constituency, which the BJP has ruled for more than three decades, in the Assembly.

Prakash Mehta, a former BJP minister, won the first Assembly election from this seat in 1990 and the constituency has remained a BJP stronghold ever since.

While the saffron party seems certain victory is assured, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency. Rakhi Jadhav, a four-time corporator of the NCP-SP, is contesting against sitting BJP MLA Parag Shah. MNS’s Sandeep Kulthe and five others are also in the race.

Jadhav told mid-day, “In my 20 years as a corporator, I was well-connected with every voter. People are upset with the BJP. In 2014, I had less than two weeks to prepare for the election campaign. This time, I started working months in advance”

Shah, meanwhile, said voters were aware of the BJP’s work. “Voters saw my work during the pandemic. I have set up a system to resolve problems, which has been much appreciated,” he added.

BJP dominance and demographics

In the 2019 Assembly election, Shah bagged 73,054 votes, registering a 57.70 per cent vote share. The combined Congress and MNS’s numbers were half of the BJP’s tally. Satish Pawar, the MNS candidate, secured 19,735 votes while Congress’s Manisha Surywanshi polled 15,735.

After Marathi-speakers at 36 per cent, the Gujarati community, which accounts for 24 per cent of the electorate, abounds in this constituency. The Marathi voter will be split by the BJP, NCP and MNS. Gujarati voters here have favoured the BJP so far. The MVA could benefit from Muslim voters, who account for 15 per cent of the electorate. The alliance’s candidates also believe that BJP’s traditional voter base is for the MVA this time.

CitizenSpeak

The Pant Nagar, Garodia Nagar and Naidu Colony areas of Ghatkopar East are dominated by high-rises. According to residents, with the mushrooming of high-rises over the past few years, parking issues and traffic congestion have risen. Other key issues are pollution, the malodorous Deonar dumping ground and waterlogging, particularly in Pant Nagar and Garodia Nagar. Nityanand Nagar and Ramabai Colony are marked by slums. The former is undergoing redevelopment while the state government has planned a redevelopment project for the latter, said to be Maharashtra’s third-largest slum pocket.

Vishal Parekh, Garodia Nagar resident

“The foul smell of the Deonar dumping ground is disgusting. Waterlogging during the monsoon is never addressed by any authority. Proper traffic management is a must as we spend 20 to 30 minutes in traffic at Ghatkopar East.”

Dileep Mhaske, A Ghatkopar East local

“We need redevelopment, but the state must share its roadmap. We don’t want a vertical slum to come where Ramabai Colony stands.”

Ravi Mahadik, A resident of Gaurishankar Wadi in Pant Nagar

“This area is witnessing huge redevelopment. The population is rising and so is the number of vehicles on the streets. This is creating traffic congestion and parking issues.”

A resident, Ramabai Colony

“The colony has been awaiting redevelopment for a while. The state government has come up with the plan to develop the area but we fear displacement as there has been no clear communication.”

Rakhi Jadhav, NCP-SP

You’re contesting in a BJP bastion…

For the past few decades, the BJP has been winning this constituency. Though the BJP got the lead in the Lok Sabha election, every poll is different. I have worked in two wards and a few parts of one ward for 20 years as a corporator. I know the situation at the ground level. I have a personal connection with voters. I know the issues that need to be addressed.



Ghatkopar East is undergoing massive redevelopment, but new issues have arisen such as parking and traffic on internal roads.

There is a need for proper planning. Redevelopment is not just about pulling down tiny buildings and constructing high-rises. Public parking, water supply, sanitation and an upgraded sewage system need to be planned. I will try to give a positive face to redevelopment. There is a need for redevelopment but not at the cost of a resultant mess. Proper traffic management is needed.



The pollution issue seems serious here…

There were a large number of trees at Pant Nagar, Naidu Colony and Garodia Nagar. We need to plant trees in open areas as well as along the road. We need to plant indigenous species which can help reduce dust and heat. They are also useful for biodiversity. The BMC has already prepared dust mitigation guidelines, which need to be followed strictly.





A major part of the electorate depends on the BEST, which is facing difficulties.

Yes, but now the BEST is reeling under financial burden. To provide good services to the commuter, there is a need to provide funds to BEST to strengthen it.

The population of the constituency is rising. At the same time, around 34 per cent of drinking water wastage is happening due to leakage and theft…

A BMC sewage treatment plant is located in Ghatkopar East. If the treated water could be distributed for secondary use, it would reduce the load on BMC water. Also, the civic body needs to strengthen the old water network. I have raised this issue in the BMC House. Now, I will bring it up

in the Assembly.



What is your vision for the constituency?

Ghatkopar East is changing due to redevelopment. But at present, this is only limited to raising the height of buildings. I will focus on the redevelopment of Ramabai Colony. Every resident will get a house at his location. I will give redevelopment a human face. Under the BJP, projects are not for people, but contractors. I work for the people.

Parag Shah, BJP

BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Parag Shah interacts with Ghatkopar East voters



What have you done for your constituency in the past five years?

Before becoming MLA, I was a corporator in 2017. I had started a WhatsApp group for complaint redressal to resolve issues. Sometimes, my team acts to resolve things even before the authorities step in. During the pandemic, I started four COVID centres in the constituency where we treated around 4,750 people.



What is your commitment to voters this election?

I don’t give chunavi commitments to the people. The party’s team and I are working for the people round the clock. Citizens share their problems with us and we act on them. My party workers and I are always vigilant about the issues of the constituency.



Your constituency is undergoing redevelopment, which is creating issues. Buildings here need redevelopment as they are very old. To solve parking and traffic issues, cluster development is useful. I have suggested some solutions regarding cluster development to the government for parking and traffic issues. We will ensure they are greatly reduced.





What about the water supply problem?

The water issue is not only related to my constituency. This is a pan-city and pan-state issue. We need to increase the number of reservoirs. Also, the desilting of dams is required to increase their holding capacity. Also changing pipelines to address leakage issues is an ongoing process.



The redevelopment of Ramabai Colony is a long-pending issue…

When I was contesting elections for the first time, the people of Ramabai Colony and Kamraj Nagar were hoping that now I could redevelop the colony. But it’s not the work of a single builder as this is the third-largest slum in the state. The state government is now redeveloping the colony. The first phase of 16,000 houses has started. The project will be completed in three phases. Around 40,000 to 42,000 families will get houses.



BEST was a public transport resource but the services have dipped drastically...

The strengthening of the BEST will continue. After four years, when all Metro lines start, the city will see a change in commuting patterns.