Shirdi: On the occasion of Ram Navami, devotees gather at temples offer prayers and seek blessings

Devotees across Maharashtra gathered at temples in large numbers on Sunday morning to celebrate Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama with rituals, offerings and spiritual fervour. According to ANI, prominent temples witnessed a surge in footfall, with worshippers offering prayers and participating in aarti ceremonies with great devotion.

At the Shri Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur, the day began with a special Mangal Aarti, drawing a steady stream of devotees throughout the morning. As per ANI, many attendees shared that this year’s Ram Navami held special emotional significance, particularly in the light of the recent installation of Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

“I prayed to Lord Rama that our nation may reach new heights of development,” a devotee at the Nagpur temple told ANI. Another added, “The excitement this year is double because, after so many years, Ram Lalla is now seated in Ayodhya. There’s a sense of spiritual fulfilment.”

Similar scenes of devotion unfolded in Mumbai, where large crowds gathered at the Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala. Temples across the state echoed with the chanting of bhajans, recitations from the Ramayana, and the distribution of prasad to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of India, underlining the deeper message of the festival. In a statement shared on social media and cited by ANI, she said, “Ram Navami conveys the message of righteousness, justice and a sense of duty. Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama epitomised sacrifice, commitment, harmony and courage. His idea of good governance, Ram Rajya, remains an enduring ideal. May this day inspire citizens to contribute towards building a developed and united India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to greet the nation, ANI reports. “Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into your lives. Jai Shri Ram!” he said.

Ram Navami is observed annually on the final day of Chaitra Navratri, signifying the birth of Lord Rama. As per ANI, many families celebrate the day by worshipping young girls — regarded as embodiments of the goddess Durga — and offering them sweets, gifts and blessings.

((With inputs from ANI)