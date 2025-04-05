Ram Navami 2025: Celebrated with immense devotion across India, the festival falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, marking the divine birth of Lord Ram

Idol of Lord Ram at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (File Pic/PTI)

Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India.

Ram Navami 2025: Date and puja timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi (ninth day) during Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, which typically falls in March or April as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Ram Navami will be observed on Sunday, April 6.

According to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 PM and ends on April 6 at 7:22 PM.

The Madhyahna Muhurat, considered the most auspicious time for performing puja, will last from 11:26 AM to 1:55 PM.

Ram Navami celebrations

Ram Navami is marked by special rituals, processions, and cultural events throughout the country. Devotees usually observe a fast and perform special pujas. Homes and temples are beautifully decorated, and special delicacies are prepared to mark the occasion.

Some communities also stage enactments of the Ramayana, narrating key events from Lord Ram’s life. Devotional songs, aartis, and bhajans are sung at temples and community gatherings.

Apart from celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, Ram Navami also signifies the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. Many people perform Kanya Puja on Ashtami or Navami Tithi, worshipping nine young girls (kanjaks), who are believed to embody the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The girls are offered traditional delicacies like puri, chhole, and halwa, along with gifts.

Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya

On this occasion, grand celebrations are held in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Temples in the city, especially the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, witness a massive influx of devotees from across the country seeking blessings and participating in the festivities.

According to PTI, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned to light over two lakh diyas in Ayodhya this year to mark the occasion. Security and traffic management arrangements have been made, and various cultural programmes including music, dance, and drama performances will be held at Ram Katha Park.