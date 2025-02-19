Amid the increasing influx of worshippers seeking the darshan of Ram Lalla, the police have taken proactive measures to ensure safety and order in the city

Devotees' rush at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on February 18, 2025 (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Devotees offer prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after taking a dip at Maha Kumbh x 00:00

Devotees from across the country are gathering in large numbers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to offer their prayers.



Many of these pilgrims have participated in the holy rituals of Maha Kumbh, taking a ceremonial dip in the sacred waters.



Amid the increasing influx of worshippers seeking the darshan of Ram Lalla, the revered infant form of Lord Ram, the police have taken proactive measures to ensure safety and order in the city.



Observing the surge of devotees in Ayodhya, the police divided the city into six zones and 11 sectors due to the increased number of devotees during the ongoing Mahakumbh.



On Monday, Ayodhya SP Madhuvan Kumar Singh said, "The number of devotees is increasing daily. Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, people who are going to take a bath in Kumbh Mela have come here to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji in Ayodhya Dham. Lakhs of devotees have been coming here since morning to take darshan and take a dip in the Sarayu river."



He further said that the Upper Superintendent of Police has been deputed to the zonal level, and the Deputy Superintendent has been deputed to the sector level.



"From the point of view of security, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors, and police duty has been imposed. There are various diversion points and static points where inspector, deputy inspector, constable and women police have been deployed. A route has been made for the devotees, and they are being given darshan by making a way to come on one side and go on the other side," he added.



He further said that some holding areas have been identified where devotees are placed when the number rises.



Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the transformative progress in Uttar Pradesh, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as symbols of India's growing potential and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for restoring the country's faith and respect globally.



He said that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has skyrocketed from 2.35 lakh in 2016-17 to over 14-15 crore in 2024, reflecting the respect for faith and the region's economic growth.

