This figure represents only the donations counted so far, with additional Hundis, especially those for gold and silver, yet to be tallied

Devotees wait in queue amid the rush to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on the eve of 'Maghi Purnima' (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Kashi Vishwanath temple sees Rs 7 crore cash donations in one month as devotees visit Varanasi after Maha Kumbh x 00:00

Varanasi's Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple has seen an extraordinary surge in donations, with devotees contributing over Rs 7 crore in cash to the temple’s 'Hundis (donation boxes)' in just one month. This figure represents only the donations counted so far, with additional Hundis, especially those for gold and silver, yet to be tallied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the temple administration’s decision to halt ticket sales, including for Sugam Darshan and Aarti, in response to the overwhelming crowds following the Maha Kumbh, the outpouring of devotion from visitors has been unprecedented.

Talking to the media, Shambhu Sharan Singh, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, shared the staggering details of this record-breaking generosity, saying, "The number of pilgrims has been rising steadily, especially as devotees return from the Maha Kumbh.

"This has been the highest number of pilgrims since the completion of the temple corridor. In the last month alone, nearly 1.5 crore pilgrims have visited, making it essential to halt all ticketed entry to ensure a smooth and orderly darshan experience.

"Despite this, devotees have continued to offer generously in the Hundis. In the past month, we've received approximately Rs 7 crore in donations. However, this number will likely grow as many Hundis, especially those filled with gold and silver, are yet to be counted due to the sheer volume of visitors."

Singh further explained that the crowd management system required the suspension of all ticket sales, including those for the popular 'Sugam Darshan,' to help streamline pilgrim access and maintain order.

"The decision to stop the ticketing system was necessary given the vast influx of devotees. This is the highest donation we’ve seen to date, and the total amount will continue to rise as more Hundis are counted," he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. According to government data, an average of 1.44 crore people are taking a holy bath at the Maha Kumbh every day.

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees heading to Varanasi, Ayodhya after holy dip at Sangam

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever