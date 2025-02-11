Breaking News
'Most special event in my life': Veteran classical dancer Sonal Mansingh shares her experience at Mahakumbh 2025

Updated on: 11 February,2025 10:42 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
ANI |

Top

Mahakumbh 2025 has already attracted millions of devotees and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation

Sonal Mansingh (R) with singer Malini Awasthi at Mahakumbh 2025 (Pic: Instagram/@mansingh.sonal)

'Most special event in my life': Veteran classical dancer Sonal Mansingh shares her experience at Mahakumbh 2025
Veteran classical dancer Sonal Mansingh is extremely happy to witness the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela.


Sharing her experience attending the Maha Kumbh, Sonal Mansingh said, "...It is the most special event in my life and also in the history of India in this century. What happens is that there is so much energy and devotion, there is no tension on anyone's face, and people are smiling. I am so fortunate to have come here and offered my 'nritya seva' here. My dancers are delighted to be here. I thank the Ministry of Culture and Malini Awasthi ji, and all those who have come together to make it also a cultural Mahakumbh...We are all here due to the efforts of the UP govt..."

She also recently performed at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Taking to Instagram, Sonal Mansingh shared several pictures and videos from her sacred visit.


 
 
 
 
 
Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Mahakumbh 2025 kumbh mela Dance culture lifestyle

