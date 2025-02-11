Mahakumbh 2025 has already attracted millions of devotees and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation

Sonal Mansingh (R) with singer Malini Awasthi at Mahakumbh 2025 (Pic: Instagram/@mansingh.sonal)

Listen to this article 'Most special event in my life': Veteran classical dancer Sonal Mansingh shares her experience at Mahakumbh 2025 x 00:00

Veteran classical dancer Sonal Mansingh is extremely happy to witness the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing her experience attending the Maha Kumbh, Sonal Mansingh said, "...It is the most special event in my life and also in the history of India in this century. What happens is that there is so much energy and devotion, there is no tension on anyone's face, and people are smiling. I am so fortunate to have come here and offered my 'nritya seva' here. My dancers are delighted to be here. I thank the Ministry of Culture and Malini Awasthi ji, and all those who have come together to make it also a cultural Mahakumbh...We are all here due to the efforts of the UP govt..."



She also recently performed at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Taking to Instagram, Sonal Mansingh shared several pictures and videos from her sacred visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Mansingh (@mansingh.sonal)



Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.



The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Also Read: Planning to attend Mahakumbh 2025? Essential guidelines from experts for your visit to Prayagraj

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever