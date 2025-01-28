Ahead of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days, experts share essential guidelines and tips one must know before visiting Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025 (Pic: PTI)

Mahakumbh 2025, the largest religious gathering in the world, is currently underway in Prayagraj. The grand event, which began on January 13, will go on till February 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

While every Kumbh Mela draws a large number of devotees, the spiritual significance of this year’s event is immense, as it marks a once-in-144 years occurrence due to a rare celestial alignment.

Devotees and tourists, not only from India but around the world, are visiting Prayagraj to experience the spiritual festival.

According to data shared by Booking.com, there has been a 35-fold increase in searches for Prayagraj during the months of January and February.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, further informs, “Mahakumbh’s impact extends beyond Prayagraj. Varanasi is also witnessing a surge in travel interest, with a 70 per cent year-on-year increase in searches. Other neighbouring cities like Vrindavan and Lucknow are experiencing similar trends, highlighting the travellers' desire to immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere surrounding the event.”

Over 15 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, so far. Around 40-45 crore visitors are expected throughout the course of the gathering.

A surge in visitors is further expected on January 29, which marks an auspicious occasion – Mauni Amavasya, or Maghi Amavasya. The second Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 will be observed on this day, with the third Amrit Snan taking place on February 3 (Basant Panchami). February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri) are other important bathing days.

If you are planning to experience Mahakumbh 2025, it is important to plan ahead and know certain guidelines.

Travel and accommodation

While extensive arrangements have been made to facilitate convenient stay for devotees and tourists, one must plan their travel in advance and book accommodations accordingly.

Giresh Kulkarni, Founder, Temple Connect (which has set up Kumbh Canvas Tent City in the area) and International Temples Convention and EXPO, suggests, “From luxury tents to dharamshalas, book your accommodation in advance. Flights and trains to Prayagraj see a 300-400 per cent surge in demand during this time, so lock in your travel early.”

“It is important to book your travel and stay through authentic platforms or websites like IRCTC. There are many fraudulent websites advertising cheap stay options, leading to fake bookings and disappointment for travellers,” he further informs.

Additionally, since Prayagraj is witnessing a huge influx of visitors during this time, one should be prepared for traffic congestions and other transportation challenges.

Jatinder Paul Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Viacation, says, “During Mahakumbh, Prayagraj can face traffic congestion, and that is why travellers should plan their visit with potential delays in mind. One should opt for public transportation or shared rides to reduce the burden on local infrastructure.”

Packing essentials

One should pack clothes keeping weather and comfort in mind, and also carry other essential items.

Some recommendations by Kulkarni include:

Warm clothing (it’s January-February)

Comfortable walking shoes

Reusable water bottle

Compact first-aid kit

Power banks for your gadgets

Sealable plastic bags to protect essentials from dust and splashes

He further advises to skip bringing valuables and prioritising comfort.

“Forget style; this is about survival and comfort. Wear breathable, loose clothes and sturdy footwear for hours of walking. Carry a lightweight shawl or blanket for sudden temperature drops,” suggests Kulkarni.

Cultural sensitivity and sanctity

Mahakumbh is a spiritual festival, and a sacred ritual for many. Hence, maintaining its sanctity is important by respecting religious sentiments and practices, say experts.

One must also be sensitive towards their surroundings. “With millions attending Mahakumbh 2025, waste management can become a challenge. Do your part by disposing of waste responsibly,” advises Singh.

Hygiene and safety

Mahakumbh is one of the largest human gatherings in the world. In such crowded places, maintaining hygiene can become a challenge.

Singh states, “Crowded places can pose health risks, so it is advisable to carry essential medications, stay hydrated and be mindful of food and water hygiene.”

Kulkarni further recommends, “Drink only filtered water—hydration is key, but safety is crucial. Carry hand sanitisers, wet wipes and masks. Opt for freshly cooked food from reputable stalls and avoid raw or unhygienic options.”

In addition to hygiene, safety should also be a priority. Kulkarni has the following tips to ensure you are safe and connected with your family and friends:

Stick to designated areas .

Avoid overcrowded spaces, especially during the Amrit Snans .

Agree on a meeting point with your group beforehand—mobile networks can go haywire with millions trying to connect.

Keep your belongings close and carry a waist pouch or small backpack for easy access.

It is also essential to keep emergency contacts handy, in case you might need them.

Kulkarni shares the following essential contact numbers everyone should have:

Mahakumbh helpline : 1920

Local police : 112

Ambulance helpline : 108 /102

Medical aid centres : Available on-site

Your accommodation’s contact number

“Always carry a copy of your ID and keep a physical list of numbers in case your phone dies,” he concludes.

Also Read: Tourist helpline to social media buzz, know all about the measures to promote global tourism at Mahakumbh 2025