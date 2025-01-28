According to an official statement, the fair administration and police have reinforced security and crowd-management measures. Dedicated teams, including fair police, traffic officers and specialised doctors, will be on duty around the clock to provide assistance in case of any emergencies

Devotees arrive to take holy dip at Sangam on the eve of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Authorities managing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh have issued a detailed advisory for the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' on Wednesday, urging devotees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with officials, news agency PTI reported.

With millions of pilgrims expected to participate, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees, they said.

According to an official statement, the fair administration and police have reinforced security and crowd-management measures. Dedicated teams, including fair police, traffic officers and specialised doctors, will be on duty around the clock to provide assistance in case of any emergencies, PTI reported.

Rajesh Dwivedi, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, emphasised the importance of public cooperation.

"Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya. We urge the devotees to cooperate with police, remain vigilant and seek help whenever needed," he said.

The authorities have urged the devotees to follow the crowd-management guidelines for their own safety and convenience, PTI reported.

The pilgrims have been advised to use the designated lanes to reach the Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area and avoid lingering at the ghats after taking the holy dip. They have also been encouraged to leave promptly for the parking areas or their destinations to maintain the flow of movement.

Additionally, visitors should remain patient at the barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding any hurrying or jostling that could lead to accidents, the statement said.

Health and environmental concerns have also been prioritised in the advisory.

Devotees experiencing any health-related problems need to visit the sector hospitals set up in the area. The use of eco-friendly materials, such as paper, jute or clay utensils, has been recommended, while plastic bags and utensils have been explicitly discouraged.

The administration has reminded the devotees that all ghats at the Sangam are equally sacred, urging them to bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding.

Apart from this, the advisory has also outlined several prohibited actions.

The pilgrims have been advised not to stop in large groups, especially on roads, and to avoid creating obstructions to the movement of others.

The authorities have warned attendees against spreading rumours or believing in them, especially on social media, and urged them not to rush to temples or the bathing sites.

Further, the devotees have been reminded to respect the crowd-control systems and ignore misleading information about arrangements and facilities, the statement read.

Mauni Amavasya is one of the special bathing dates at the Triveni Sangam and considered auspicious based on the alignment of celestial bodies. This day also attracts the largest number of devotees to the confluence of the three holy rivers: Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Maha Kumbh 2025 started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

(With PTI inputs)