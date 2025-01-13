This grand gathering does not only hold spiritual significance but is also set to be a platform to boost global tourism

Mahakumbh 2025, one of the largest spiritual congregations in the world held every 12 years, commenced on Monday with lakhs of devotees taking a dip in the holy Sangam.

This grand gathering does not only hold spiritual significance but is also set to be a platform to boost global tourism. To facilitate the same, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has rolled out several initiatives aimed at increasing domestic and international tourism.

Mahakumbh 2025 is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

This mega event, expected to attract 40-45 crore visitors from across the world, offers a unique opportunity to showcase India's cultural and spiritual heritage, and tourism potential.

Incredible India Pavilion

The Ministry of Tourism said it is setting up the Incredible India Pavilion, a sprawling 5000 sq ft space at Mahakumbh, which will give a glimpse into India’s rich cultural heritage to devotees, foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, journalists, the expat community, Indian diaspora, among others. The pavilion will also feature the Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll, allowing visitors to vote for their favourite tourism destinations in India.

Tourist helpline

To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, influencers, journalists and photographers attending Mahakumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363). Besides English and Hindi, the toll-free Infoline is operating in ten international languages and also in Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi. The service will provide assistance, information, and guidance to make the experience seamless and more enjoyable for international visitors.

Social media buzz

The Ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz and create awareness about the mega event Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and #SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event.

Accommodation and transportation

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC and ITDC to offer a range of curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options.

ITDC has set up 80 luxury accommodations at Tent City, Prayagraj, while IRCTC is also providing luxury tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists.

To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Mahakumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience.

Photography

The Ministry of Tourism will also undertake a large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh.

