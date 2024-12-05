Prices for well-equipped tents made for mega event in Uttar Pradesh start at Rs 12K plus taxes

The tent city will have various facilities. Pic/X@IRCTCofficial

IRCTC announces 'tent city' packages for Maha Kumbh

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday opened the bookings for the ‘tent city’ with train boarding points at Karjat, Panvel and Kalyan for the special Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra train.

The IRCTC, under the railway ministry, has announced its plans for the tent city—Maha Kumbh Gram—with various facilities to provide a unique experience to the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela next year in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The round-trip train will begin its journey from Pune on January 15, 2025 and conclude on February 5, 2025 having a duration of seven nights and eight days.

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC (West Zone) said, “The tents offer state-of-the-art comfort, convenience, medical support, round-the-clock security, high-end culinary experiences, and overall hospitality, for which IRCTC is renowned.”

“The tents are well connected to the bathing ghats and other places of interest at Prayagraj. A separate dining area with sit-down facilities and top-class catering completes the experience,” said Jha.

Rates for the well-equipped tents, available in two categories, start at Rs 12,000 plus taxes. Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will begin on January 13, 2025 and end on February 26, 2025.

The train route is as follows: Pune—Varanasi—Prayagraj—Ayodhya—Pune, with boarding points at Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon and Bhusaval.

The ticket fares of the train are divided into three—economy (SL-500) is priced at Rs 22,940, Standard (3AC-200) is priced Rs 32,440, and Comfort (2AC-50) is priced at Rs 40,130.

IRCTC Maha Kumbh packages

. Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra: Duration of 7 nights/8 days

. Route: Pune—Varanasi—Prayagraj—Ayodhya—Pune

. Boarding Points: Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval

. Price: Economy (SL-500): R22,940

. Standard (3AC-200): R32,440

. Comfort (2AC-50): R40,130

. Domestic Air Package: Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya (5N/6D Ex Mumbai)

. Tour Dates: January 19, 2025 to January 24, 2025 and February 24, 2025 to March 3, 2025.

. Tour Itinerary: Three nights in Varanasi, one night in Prayagraj and one night in Ayodhya

. Rail Tour Packages: Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya from Ahmedabad (train no. 19167/68) with 3AC-8, SL-8 and Ayodhya and Varanasi from Nagpur in train no. 12791/22614 with classes—2AC-6, 3AC-16.